Jimmy Kimmel To Take Summer Break; ABC Late-Night Show Will Feature Guest Hosts

ABC

Jimmy Kimmel is taking a break from his late-night ABC talk show. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! will hand over the presenting duties to a “cavalcade” of guest hosts.

“I’m taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family. I’ve been doing this job for almost 18 years, I’ve done 3130 shows. There’s nothing wrong. I’m healthy, my family’s healthy, I just need a couple of months off. While I’m gone, a cavalcade a very kind and capable people will be filming in with me,” he said (see full video below).

