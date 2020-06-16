Emmys: Jimmy Kimmel To Host & Exec Produce Awards On ABC

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the 72nd Emmy Awards and this time he will exec produce the show on ABC.

The host of ABC’s late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns for the third time and it comes after last year’s Emmy Awards, which were shown on Fox, did not have a host.

It is not clear whether this year’s Emmys, which are set to take place on Sunday September 20, will be live in person or virtual but the COVID-19 pandemic has already forced organizers to make the Creative Arts Emmys a virtual event and has cancelled the annual Governors Balls.

“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” said Kimmel.

Previously, Kimmel hosted both the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards. In addition to his late-night talk show, the comedian also hosts and exec produces Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, which is returns for another season by ABC. He also hosted the Oscars two years in a row as well as the 2012 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

Nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards will be announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday July 28.

“We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “He’s a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home.”