Greenwich Entertainment Takes North American Theatrical & Home Ent Rights To ‘Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President’

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has taken North American theatrical and home ent rights to feature documentary Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President.
The film chronicles the role of popular music in propelling the relatively unknown candidate from Georgia to the White House, and the significant role music has played in Carter’s life and work. The film combines interviews with the former President and contributors and performances from the likes of Willie Nelson, Bono, Bob Dylan, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Jimmy Buffett, Roseanne Cash, Chuck Leavell, Paul Simon, Aretha Franklin, Dizzy Gillespie, Andrew Young, and Madeleine Albright.
The documentary, which heralds from director Mary Wharton, producer Chris Farrell, and writer Bill Flanagan, closed the recent AFI Docs Fest (where Carter sent his virtual congratulations), after originally being scheduled to open Tribeca. Greenwich will release the film in theaters this September.
The deal was negotiated by Ed Arentz and Andy Bohn at Greenwich Entertainment and by Dan Braun and Josh Braun of Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers. The Not Just Peanuts production was financed by Thunder Moccasin Pictures. Dave Kirkpatrick served as producer. Executive producers include Dan Braun, Peter Conlon, David Crawford, and Mary Wharton.
CNN Films, which previously teamed with Greenwich on Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice, acquired the broadcast rights earlier this month.
