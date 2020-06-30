Greenwich Entertainment Takes North American Theatrical & Home Ent Rights To ‘Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President’

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has taken North American theatrical and home ent rights to feature documentary Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President.

The film chronicles the role of popular music in propelling the relatively unknown candidate from Georgia to the White House, and the significant role music has played in Carter’s life and work. The film combines interviews with the former President and contributors and performances from the likes of Willie Nelson, Bono, Bob Dylan, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Jimmy Buffett, Roseanne Cash, Chuck Leavell, Paul Simon, Aretha Franklin, Dizzy Gillespie, Andrew Young, and Madeleine Albright.

The documentary, which heralds from director Mary Wharton, producer Chris Farrell, and writer Bill Flanagan, closed the recent AFI Docs Fest (where Carter sent his virtual congratulations), after originally being scheduled to open Tribeca. Greenwich will release the film in theaters this September.

The deal was negotiated by Ed Arentz and Andy Bohn at Greenwich Entertainment and by Dan Braun and Josh Braun of Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers. The Not Just Peanuts production was financed by Thunder Moccasin Pictures. Dave Kirkpatrick served as producer. Executive producers include Dan Braun, Peter Conlon, David Crawford, and Mary Wharton.

CNN Films, which previously teamed with Greenwich on Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice, acquired the broadcast rights earlier this month.

Jimmy Carter said, “When Chris and Mary came to Plains to show the film to me and my family, it was entertaining and emotional for all of us. The film exceeded my expectations in every way. I’m thrilled that Rock & Roll President will reach a broad audience. Despite the difficult times we are in, the film highlights my personal belief that we should remain hopeful and that music is a powerful source of hope in trying times.”

Producer Chris Farrell and Director Mary Wharton commented, “We’ve been so gratified with the warm reception that online audiences have had for our film, and we are thrilled that Greenwich will give the American people the opportunity to experience it in a theater this fall. The first time we spoke to Andy and Ed we knew they understood that the story of an incredible man and his love of music was not just entertaining but also very timely. President Carter shows us that character and good works can serve as a guide not just for our leaders but for all of us, and that music can bring us together even in turbulent times.”