Jim Gaffigan Sets His Second Amazon Comedy Special

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Gaffigan is returning to Amazon for his second stand-up special with the streaming channel. Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist will premiere Friday, July 24 on Amazon Prime Video.

The two-part stand-up special was filmed on location in Ontario, Canada and Barcelona, Spain, as part of Gaffigan’s The Pale Tourist worldwide tour in which he traveled the world — in each country meeting people, eating the food, and learning a bit about the history. He would then transform those experiences into a stand-up set of all-new material and perform it for locals and expatriates, before heading on to another destination and doing it all over again.

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time was Gaffigan’s first comedy special for Amazon and marked the streamer’s foray into the Netflix-dominated stand-up comedy turf in 2019.

The Grammy-nominated, Emmy-winning and New York Times bestselling author, actor and comedian Gaffigan had eight films opening in 2019, three of which premiered the Sundance International Film Festival. He returned to the festival in 2020 with Tesla, opposite Ethan Hawke. Most recently, Gaffigan co-starred with Allison Janney and Viola Davis in Amazon Studios’ Troop Zero. He also co-starred in Them That Follow (Olivia Coleman, Walton Goggins) and Light From Light (Marin Ireland). Gaffigan debuted in his first leading role with the comedy Being Frank, and made waves among critics in American Dreamer, his first leading role in a drama/thriller. In between films, Gaffigan toured the world performing in locations such as Greece, Moscow, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Mexico City, and more.

Gaffigan is one of only ten comedians in history to sell out the famed Madison Square Garden arena and he opened for Pope Francis in front of one million+ people in Philadelphia, during the Pope’s visit to the U.S. in 2016. He was recently named one of the world’s highest grossing comedians by Forbes, and streaming site Pandora announced Gaffigan as their most popular comic with over 1 billion spins to date.

The Pale Tourist was filmed at Centre in the Square in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada and Club Capitol in Barcelona, Spain.

The special is produced by Comedy Dynamics for Amazon Prime Video, and executive produced by Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Jeannie Gaffigan and Alex Murray.