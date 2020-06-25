‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Renewed For Season 4 By MTV After Season 3 Finale Hits Ratings High

EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of last week’s highly rated Season 3 finale, Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been renewed for a fourth season by MTV.

The June 18 season finale delivered a 1.11 adults 18-49 rating (Live +Same Day), the highest in almost two years, since 11/1/18. After three days of playback, the Season 3 finale’s viewership grew +56% to 1.7 million.

Ranking as the #1 cable series across all key demos in its time period, Season 3 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation was up +9% from Season 2 among persons 18-34 (0.84 vs. 0.77 L+SD rating).

The Jersey Shore revival is MTV’s second highest-rated series in 18-34 behind The Challenge: Total Madness. They are two of four MTV series in the Top 10 cable series in persons 18-34, alongside Teen Mom and another extension of the Jersey Shore franchise, Floribama Shore, propelling MTV to the No.1 spot in the demo across all of basic cable.

Starting tonight, Jersey Shore Family Vacation will be succeed by Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny at 9 PM, which will follow the duo’s Double Shot at Love at 8PM.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is produced by MTV, SallyAnn Salsano and 495 Productions.