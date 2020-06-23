Jennifer Fox Set To Direct ‘The Other Dr. Gilmer’ Adaptation For Concordia Studio

Jennifer Fox, Emmy nominated helmer of the HBO’s The Tale, has signed on to write and direct the film adaptation to The Other Dr. Gilmer book, which was acquired by Concordia Studio to develop and produce, along with Social Construct Films and Maven Screen Media.

The soon to be published book from Dr. Benjamin Gilmer follows a beloved small town physician, Dr. Vince Gilmer, who murders his father for mysterious reasons. Dr. Vince Gilmer’s successor, coincidentally named Dr. Benjamin Gilmer, becomes obsessed with understanding what drove Vince to snap. A true crime investigation coupled with a medical mystery, and a social justice crusade, ultimately changes the course of both their lives.

Gilmer’s story is said to touch on a wide range of important social issues such as the need for universal health care, access to mental health care, and how the lack thereof contributes to mass incarceration. Gilmer continues to fight for clemency for Vince Gilmer to receive the care he needs.

Jonathan King is producing for Concordia with Zak Kilberg for Social Construct, and Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler for Maven Screen. Jenny Halper, who brought the project to Maven, will serve as executive producer along with Iz Web for Social Construct, Gilmer, and Fox.

Fox has also directed a number of documentaries including Beirut: The Last Home Movie and Flying: Confessions of a Free Woman. She is repped by WME, Management 360 and Cowan DeBaets Abrahams & Sheppard.

The rights were negotiated by Anita Surendran of Granderson Des Rochers and Tara Sattler of Weintraub Tobin.