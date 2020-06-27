Jeffrey And Marilyn Katzenberg Host Event For Joe Biden As Campaign Continues Fundraising Blitz

Joe Biden continues his fundraising blitz on Saturday morning with an event hosted by Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg.

This is Quibi founder’s first fundraiser for Biden since he became the presumptive Democratic nominee, and the event is expected to bring in a long list of top Hollywood executives.

During the primary, Katzenberg spread his money around during the primary season, co-hosting events for multiple candidates. Katzenberg co-hosted the first big Hollywood fundraising event of Biden’s campaign in May of last year, as well as an event for his political action committee in October, 2018, before the former Vice President entered the race.

Katzenberg has been one of the Democratic party’s most prolific donors and bundlers, raising millions in recent cycles for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama’s presidential race. He also gave seven figure sums to Priorities USA Action, a super PAC that backed Obama in 2012, Clinton in 2016 and Biden this year. Katzenberg gave $100,000 to the super PAC in February.

Even without the in-person fundraising and grip and grin photo lines, Biden has been able to raise huge sums via virtual events. A fundraiser with Barack Obama earlier this week raised $11 million, with $7.6 million coming from small-dollar donations.

The virtual events also have made it a bit easier to tap celebrities for fundraisers. John Legend, Barbra Streisand, Jay Leno, Jennifer Hudson and Andra Day appeared at an event for the campaign on June 11, raising about $2 million, according to a source.

Biden outraised Donald Trump in May, drawing $80.8 million to the president’s haul of $74 million. The money on both sides went to joint candidate-party committees, allowing them to raise six figure sums from individual donors.