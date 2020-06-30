Click to Skip Ad
Jeffrey Donovan Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Donovan, known for his starring role as former CIA operative Michael Westen on all seven seasons of the Emmy-nominated USA series Burn Notice, has signed with ICM Partners.

Following his run on Burn Notice, Donovan went on to play North Dakota off-kilter mobster Dodd Gerhardt in FX’s second season of Noah Hawley’s Fargo. He also starred as scammer Charlie Haverford in drama series Shut Eye, which ran for two seasons on Hulu.

On the film side, Donovan will next be seen alongside Kevin Costner and Diane Lane in Focus Features’ Let Him Go, opposite Liam Neeson in Honest Thief, and in Noah Hawley’s Lucy in the Sky with Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm for Fox Searchlight. His additional film credits include Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Clint Eastwood’s J. Edgar (playing Robert F. Kennedy) and Changeling, Rob Reiner’s LBJ (as John F. Kennedy) and Ric Waugh’s Shotcaller. He most recently wrapped Guy Ritchie’s film Cash Truck, opposite Jason Statham and Josh Hartnett.

Donovan is managed by Carolyn Govers at Anonymous Content and is additionally repped by attorney David Matlof.

