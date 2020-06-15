Jason Katim’s Autism Comedy Drama, Based On Israel’s ‘On The Spectrum’, Goes To Series At Amazon

Amazon Studios has given a series order to a comedy drama about living on the autism spectrum from Jason Katims.

The streaming service has picked up the untitled half-hour show, which was previously known as On The Spectrum, after handing it a pilot order last year.

Based on an Israeli format, it comes from the Parenthood and Friday Night Lights writer and exec producer’s True Jack Productions, Universal Television, Israel’s yesStudios and Amazon Studios. The project comes from Katims’ previous deal with the NBCU studio; he is currently under an overall deal with Apple.

The series follows three 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, striving to get a job, keep a job, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien, and Albert Rutecki, who each identify as living on the autism spectrum, Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang, and Joe Mantegna star in the series.

This has been a passion project for Katims, tackling a subject that’s personal for him. He has spoken publicly about having a son with Asperger’s, which inspired a storyline on Katims’ NBC series Parenthood.

Katims serves as writer and executive producer, with Jeni Mulein and Danna Stern also executive producing.

“Having a 23-year-old son on the spectrum, it is deeply personal for me to get to tell this unique story of what it’s like to come of age as someone with autism,” said Katims. “I’m grateful to Jen Salke, Vernon Sanders and the entire Amazon team, along with my friends at Universal Television, who share my passion for this project, and who are incredibly supportive creative partners.”

“Jason Katims is exceptional at creating beautiful and relatable stories about deeply authentic characters, and this new series continues in that tradition,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “This series is honest, touching and incredibly entertaining, with casting that delivers a unique and genuine perspective on universal themes that we know our global Amazon Prime Video customers will love.”