James Norton’s Rabbit Track Pictures Options Hazel Hayes Debut Novel ‘Out Of Love’ For TV

EXCLUSIVE: James Norton’s (McMafia) UK film and TV production company Rabbit Track Pictures has optioned writer and Youtuber Hazel Hayes’ debut novel Out Of Love for TV.

The novel tells a love story in reverse, set against the bittersweet backdrop of heartbreak up ahead. It begins at the end of a relationship, and weaves back together an already unravelled relationship, from tragic break-up to magical first kiss.

Rabbit Track’s former Black Bear executive Kitty Kaletsky is overseeing the adaptation, which will be penned by Irish scribe Hayes.

Launched on crowdfunded publishing platform Unbound in 2019 and published in the UK today, the book raised close to three times its funding target and has sold 2,500 copies direct to pledgers.

North American rights were acquired by Dutton at Penguin Random House US via Sabrina Taitz at WME.

Hayes said: “I’m so excited that Out Of Love is finally out there in the world for readers to discover. It’s been quite the journey writing this book online, so I’m even more delighted that it’s found a home with Rabbit Track Pictures.”

Kaletsky commented: “We are thrilled to be working with Hazel on this project. The story is agonisingly painful, hilarious, romantic, entertaining and more than anything else, feels so incredibly real. It breaks and then mends your heart.”