James Henerson Dies: ‘I Dream Of Jeannie’, ‘Bewitched’, ‘Flying Nun’ Writer Was 84

James Henerson, who wrote numerous episodes for three of the 1960s more fantastical sitcoms – Bewitched, I Dream of Jeannie and The Flying Nun – died in his sleep June 18 at his home in Sherman Oaks. He was 84.

His death was confirmed by his son Matthew in an Instagram post.

Despite his extensive involvement writing for light fare like I Dream of Jeannie, Bewitched and the TV-movie Holly Golightly (1969) and the mid-’60s Barefoot in the Park-like sitcom Love On A Rooftop, Henerson also wrote or produced grittier, more controversial fare such as 1985’s The Rape of Richard Beck, starring Richard Crenna as a male sexual assault victim, and Attica, a 1980 TV-movie about the prison uprising. Henerson was Emmy-nominated for Attica.

Other producing credits include Starman, the 1986-87 series, and the 1993 climate change miniseries The Fire Next Time, which he also wrote.

Henerson is survived by wife Marlene, sons Matthew and Evan, and three grandchildren.