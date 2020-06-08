Hot Package: Town Warms To ‘Snow Blind’ With Jake Gyllenhaal & Director Gustav Möller

EXCLUSIVE: Multiple bids are in on Snow Blind. This an adaptation of the graphic novel by Ollie Masters (The Kitchen) that has Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star, with Gustav Möller ( he directed the 2018 Danish thriller The Guilty) making his English language directorial debut. Script will be written by Patrick Ness, the author/screenwriter who wrote A Monster Calls and who is currently adapting Lord of the Flies for director Luca Guadagnino at Warner Bros.

The thriller is being pitched as Prisoners meets Running on Empty, and the pic will be produced by BOOM! Studios’ Ross Richie, Stephen Christy, and Adam Yoelin, and Nine Stories principals’ Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker.

They are smartly overcoming the social distancing limitations of the traditional pitch. Potential buyers received a link to a recorded video of the pitch with an introduction from Gyllenhaal and Möller. All the execs that responded have had follow-up Zoom meetings, on which Gyllenhaal is participating.

I expect a deal to be sealed shortly. Stay tuned.