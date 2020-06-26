Jacqueline Byers To Star In ‘The Devil’s Light for Lionsgate and Gold Circle; Daniel Stamm Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Jacqueline Byers has landed the lead role in the Lionsgate and Gold Circle thriller The Devil’s Light, which will be directed by The Last Exorcism helmer Daniel Stamm. Oscar nominee Virginia Madsen (Sideways, Her Smell) co-stars along with Ben Cross (The Hurricane Heist, Netflix’s Last Letter from Your Lover), Colin Salmon (Mortal Engines, Krypton), Christian Navarro (13 Reasons Why, Can You Ever Forgive Me?), and Nicholas Ralph (All Creatures Great and Small).

Robert Zappia wrote the script from a story by himself, Earl Richey Jones, and Todd Jones. It follows Sister Ann (Byers), who devoutly believes performing exorcisms is her calling and studies at a school to master the ritual, confronts a demonic force that infests her school and has mysterious ties to her past.

Paul Brooks, Jessica Malanaphy, Todd Jones, and Earl Richey Jones are producing the film, which is expected to begin production later this year. Scott Niemeyer, David Brooks, Brad Kessell, Jeff Levine, and Mick Flannigan are executive producers, while Meredith Wieck, Eda Kowan, and Scott O’Brien will oversee the production on behalf of Lionsgate.

Byers, whose credits include the CBS series Salvation and Cameron Crowe’s series Roadies for Showtime, is repped by Gersh, Management 360 and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Madsen is repped by Buchwald and Untitled Entertainment; Cross by Sherpa Management; Salmon by Lighthouse Entertainment and the Curtis Brown Group; Navarro by Paradigm, Anonymous and Goodman Genow; Ralph by United Agents.

Stamm, who most recently directed episodes of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and Hulu’s Into the Dark, is repped by Industry, Gersh, and attorney Andres Des Rochers.