EXCLUSIVE: Following news last week that Stage Mother, Thom Fitzgerald’s comedy starring Jacki Weaver and Lucy Liu, had sold to Momentum Pictures for North America and Altitude for UK, sales agent Film Mode Entertainment has inked a series of further Cannes deals on the title.

The pic has now gone to Australia and New Zealand (Madman), Italy (Eagle Pictures), Japan (Regents), Taiwan (Deepjov), Middle East (Eagle Films), and South Africa (African Entertainment Distributors).

The movie debuted at Palm Springs International Film Festival in January. Brad Hennig wrote the screenplay, which follows a conservative Texas church choir director who inherits her recently deceased son’s drag club and tries to save it from bankruptcy. Adrian Grenier, Mya Taylor and Jackie Beat are also in the cast.

“We love seeing audiences dancing in their seats, laughing and crying all at the same time. It’s evident that even in these trying times, quality films that address current events and the human condition continue to be embraced by audiences worldwide,” commented Film Mode chief Clay Epstein.