Jack Turnbull Dies: Longtime L.A. Acting Coach & Teacher Succumbs To COVID-19 At 72

Jack Turnbull Courtesy Seven Stars Talent

Jan “Jack” Turnbull, a longtime Los Angeles acting coach and teacher who founded the Actorsite studio for children and adults in 1998, died of complications from COVID-19 on Sunday in Los Angeles. He was 72.

His death was announced by Lynda Arnold, President and CEO, Seven Stars Talent Inc.

Turnbull had continued to train students via the online Actorsite, which had closed its brick-and-mortar studio to become a virtual enterprise prior to the coronavirus pandemic, until his diagnosis of COVID-19 in early May. During more than 25 years as an coach and teacher in Los Angeles, Turnbull counted among his clients Hailee Steinfeld, Charlie McDermott, Skyler Gisondo, Brittany Snow, Sydney Sweeney, Jenna Boyd, Cayden Boyd and Hana Hayes, among many others.

Turnbull, who often went by JP, was a member of the Facebook group Talent Managers For Actors, and conducted free weekly coaching sessions for the organization.

Turnbull is survived by wife Jessa; daughter Venise, 13, and sons John Robert, 5, and Zayne, 3. An educational and resource GoFundMe campaign will be established for his family.

