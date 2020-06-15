ITV Brings Back Big-Budget Gameshow ‘The Cube’ From Objective Productions

EXCLUSIVE: ITV is heading back inside high-intensity gameshow The Cube – the latest classic entertainment format to return to British screens.

The show, which was produced by All3Media-backed Objective Productions, ran for nine seasons between 2009 and 2015 and was one of the commercial broadcaster’s biggest hits.

Contestants were forced to compete in a series of challenges while inside a small Perspex cube. It highlighted how even straightforward tasks, like catching, throwing, estimating, memorising and balancing were more difficult when confined and under pressure in a small area surrounded by a large live studio audience.

The producers used state-of-the-art filming techniques to show the anxiety of the contestants, who were playing for the chance to win a top prize of £250,000. Deadline understands that the commercial broadcaster is set to significantly increase the potential prize money in the reboot. One suggestion is that the show will return in a similar fashion to the reboot of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, which came back for a series of Jeremy Clarkson-hosted specials.

The original show, which aired 79 episodes, was hosted by This Morning presenter Philip Schofield.

Created by Adam Adler, who now runs ITV-backed production company Gameface Productions, the show was developed in the U.S. by Fox in 2009 and CBS in 2010 with Neil Patrick Harris attached to host the latter, but did not go to series in either case.