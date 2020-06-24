ITV America Strikes Overall Deal With Nobody’s Hero, Run By Former Magical Elves Christopher Potts & Jonty Nash

EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Potts and Jonty Nash, two of the creative minds behind Netflix reality series Nailed It! and Sugar Rush, have signed an overall deal with ITV America.

The pair, who also helped to develop NBCU’s hit British reality series Made In Chelsea, will work with the Love Island producer via their recently established production label Nobody’s Hero.

Nobody’s Hero was established at the start of the year after the pair previously worked together at Project Runway producer Magical Elves. The company has already set unscripted projects with Netflix and Quibi as well as History and Nat Geo Wild.

Under the overall deal with ITV America, Potts and Nash will develop and produce “offbeat” reality shows and work alongside the ITV team. The deal was brokered by ITV America Executive Vice President of Business Development and Strategy Danielle Bibbo and by WME, which reps Nobody’s Hero.

The duo first crossed paths as development executives and producers at UK-based Tiger Aspect. Nash later became a development executive at Fremantle UK and a producer for BBC Worldwide, before moving to Los Angeles and producing live studio entertainment shows, such as ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. He joined Magical Elves as VP, Development in 2013, shepherding series including Top Chef Junior for NBC, All In With Cam Newton for Nickelodeon and Cleveland Hustles for CNBC. Prior to launching Nobody’s Hero with Potts, Nash was Head of Development for Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas.

Potts went on to head development at NBC Universal’s Monkey Kingdom, where he created a range of formats and series, including E4’s Made in Chelsea. He joined Endemol Shine North America in 2015 as VP, Development, creating and shepherding projects including CNBC’s Billion Dollar Buyer, MTV’s Almost Impossible Game Show and Bravo’s Stripped. In 2016, he reunited with Nash at Magical Elves, where he developed series including the celebrity reboot of NatGeo’s Brain Games and Netflix’s Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up.

“Chris and Jonty’s out of the box approach to IP and format creation in the US, with a particular focus on streaming, is just one of many places we’re headed with ITV America,” said ITV America CEO David George. “We welcome their refreshingly singular style and look forward to helping build Nobody’s Hero into a powerhouse label within our portfolio.”

“It’s been famously said that, in Hollywood, ‘nobody knows anything.’ That includes us, but we’ve managed to make a few good guesses so far – and this deal with ITV America allows us to continue to do that, alongside a top-class, immensely supportive production and operations team,” Potts and Nash added.