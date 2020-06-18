Broadway’s ‘West Side Story’ Star Isaac Powell Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Isaac Powell, who originated the lead role of Tony in Ivo van Howe’s Broadway revival of West Side Story, has signed with CAA.

For his critically acclaimed performance, which includes a production highlight in the classic musical number “Maria,” Powell received an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical and was nominated for the Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance. (Tony Award nominations have not been announced due to the ongoing COVID-19 Broadway shutdown.)

The actor made headlines even before West Side Story’s opening night on February 20: Producer Scott Rudin postponed the opening night by two weeks to wait for a recuperating Powell, who had injured his knee onstage.

Powell made his Broadway debut – two months after graduating from the University of North Carolina’s School of the Arts – as Daniel in director Michael Arden’s 2017 Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Once On This Island. He recorded his performance for the show’s Grammy-nominated cast album.

Powell is managed by Impression Entertainment and his attorney is James Adams.