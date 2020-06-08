Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

UK Introduces 14-Day Quarantine Rules For Overseas Arrivals

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Inner Voice Artists Signs Co-Creator Of Netflix’s First Norwegian Original Series

Home For Christmas
'Home For Christmas' Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Inner Voice Artists, the Los Angeles and Oslo based management and production company formed by former CAA and Sierra/Affinity exec Ina Petersen, has signed Amir Shaheen, one of the co-creators of Netflix’s first Norwegian original series.

The show, a romantic comedy titled Home For Christmas, was created by Shaheen and Kristian Andersen. It was produced by The Oslo Company and was well received, being nominated for the Gullruten Awards, which is Norway’s national TV awards.

The series follows a nurse in her 30s who feels pressured by her family to be in a relationship. She lies and tells them that she has a boyfriend, and that he will accompany her to Christmas dinner, so begins trying to find one.

Inner Voice Artists manages a roster of largely Euro talent and also puts together co-productions in Europe. As Deadline revealed in May, the company has tied up with with fellow management and production co TheMachine.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad