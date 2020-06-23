‘American Idol’ Producer Industrial Media Hires New CFO As It Eyes Further M&A

EXCLUSIVE: Industrial Media, the parent company of American Idol producer 19 Entertainment and 90 Day Fiancé Sharp Entertainment, has hired former Blumhouse exec Roland Wieshofer as Chief Financial Officer as it looks to ramp up its M&A activity.

Wieshofer, who was previously CFO at the horror studio, will replace Scott Frosch who has served as the Company’s CFO and COO since its 2018 launch. Frosch will join Industrial Media’s Board of Directors.

Wieshofer, who will report to Industrial Media’s CEO Eli Holzman, will be responsible for financial leadership and strategy at the company and will manage acquisitions for the independent television production group.

Holzman said that its M&A capability will be “exponentially amplified” by the moves.

Related Story Industrial Media Names Devon Hammonds SVP Development & Current Programming - East Coast

Industrial Media, which is backed by UTA, Crestview Partners and BlackRock Asset Management, includes The Intellectual Property Corporation, which produces HBO’s We’re Here and Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath, Sharp Entertainment, which makes TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, B17 Entertainment, which produces HBO Max’s Craftopia, and 19 Entertainment, which co-produces global hit American Idol.

Wieshofer’s appointment follows a series of hires and promotions by Industrial Media production companies; The Intellectual Property Corporation promoted Erin Gamble to EVP, Current Programming, while B17 Entertainment appointed Gregg Moscot as its EVP, Production and Operations and promoted Jackie Hakim to the role SVP, Production and Operations.

“We are very happy to welcome Roland to the Industrial Media family,” he said. “He brings a breadth of experience directing the finance functions of companies ranging from start-up organizations to large media brands, and has the exact suite of skills we need as we fast track growth to compliment the explosive success at our group’s companies, Sharp Entertainment, The Intellectual Property Corporation, B17 Entertainment, and 19 Entertainment. Roland will continue to build upon the great foundation Scott has helped lay for our burgeoning business.”

Wieshofer added, “I am extremely thrilled to join Industrial Media at this exciting time of growth and success. It is truly inspiring to see what the management team has accomplished so far and I can’t wait to see where we go from here. Scott has managed the business through much change and I feel very fortunate to have him continue his involvement with the company.

Frosch said, “I am glad to welcome Roland to the company and look forward to cheering his success from the Board. For the past 15 years, I have had the privilege to work alongside so many creative and talented content producers and the teams of professionals that supported them. I am very proud of the things we have done and look forward to seeing the great things they will do in the future.”