Indie Rights Picks Up ‘Star Trek’ Parody Film ‘Unbelievable!!!!!’ Featuring Former Cast Members Plus Snoop Dogg

Indie Rights has acquired domestic distribution rights to Unbelievable!!!!!, the Steven L. Fawcette-helmed sci-fi film that stars Snoop Dogg and over forty former Star Trek cast members from the movies and TV series. The company will also launch foreign sales at the Virtual Cannes Film Market on June 24.

The pic stars Kirk Stillwood, a puppet created by the Chiodo Brothers. It follows the crazy exploits of four off-beat astronauts (one is a marionette) who travel to the Moon on a rescue mission to determine the fate of two Space Agency comrades who have not been heard from in several days. The individuals they find at the Lunar Base are not who they appear to be and, through acts of trickery and deception, nearly succeed in killing them. Soon the astronauts find themselves trying to save the Earth from Plant Aliens!

Additional co-stars include Michael Madsen, and Gilbert Gottfried, with cameos from Robert Davi, Sam Asghari, Casper Smart, and Nadia Lanfranconi, and newcomers Katarina Van Derham, Angelique Fawcette, who also produced the film, and singer/songwriter Emily L. Stanton.

Former Star Trek stars and guest stars in the film include: Chase Masterson, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ, Nichelle Nichols, Robert Picardo, Linda Park, Manu Intiraymi, Armin Shimerman, Vaughn Armstrong, Gary Graham, Anthony Montgomery, Marina Sirtis, Nana Visitor, Walter Koenig, Michael Dorn, Julie Warner, Dina Meyer, Olivia d’Abo, Jeffrey Combs, John Billingsley, Max Grodenchik, Casey Biggs, Gary Lockwood, Michael Forest, Jack Donner, Connor Trinneer, Dominic Keating, Brenda Bakke, Patti Yasutake, Steve Rankin, Michael Dante, Sean Kenney, BarBara Luna, Beverly Washburn, Celeste Yarnall, Bobby Clark, Jasmine Anthony, Menina Fortunato, McKenzie Westmore, Crystal Allen, Christopher Doohan with original Star Trek composer Gerald Fried, and one of the harmonica players, Tommy Morgan, also from TOS.