Black And Brown Indie Producers Press Hollywood For Commitments To Make Biz More Inclusive: Open Letter

At a moment when Hollywood is listening more than ever to suggestions on how to make this industry more inclusive, a group of indie producers of color have written an open letter with some worthwhile suggestions meant to guide change.
***
Let’s Be Honest: An Open Letter from Over 125 Black and Brown Independent Producers and Allies…
Dear Hollywood,
This letter is from Black and Brown independent producers in alliance with advocates for change. As one extended community, we require your active engagement to tackle systemic racism in our industry, in America and around the world. While messages condemning racism and advocating for solidarity on social media may inspire hope, Hollywood must put its money and practices where its mouth is. A direct line can be drawn from the stories and voices that Hollywood silences, to the discrimination and biases that are pervasive in the entertainment industry and larger society. This moment in history presents an opportunity for you to be an incredible partner for change.
Our aim is that this letter produces strategic commitments from Hollywood players to reshape our industry into one whose words are supported by action. Toward that end:
1. Banish “It’s Too Small”
Banish “it’s too small” from your lexicon. It is insulting to our stories, our history, our impact on world culture, and our worth. Our stories are referred to as “too small” because they do not center white characters or a small subset of actors whom you deem valuable. We know that many of our stories scare you because they go against your preconceived notions of us, and that perhaps you do not have ready-made templates to market and sell them. There are Black and Brown marketing experts who do. Hire them and together let’s push truthful, bold and imaginative stories by Black and Brown storytellers. We must emphasize this point because there are countless men and women in the streets right now, putting their lives, health, and livelihoods on the line, fighting for an end to systemic racism. There will be no end until financiers, distributors and the community of decision-makers cease this practice of marginalizing our voices and our stories. This marginalization perpetuates the racism we’ve experienced for centuries, negatively impacts our economic livelihoods, and further obscures our humanity. If Black lives matter to you, our stories and the scale on which they are marketed and distributed must as well.
2. Empower Black and Brown Independent Producers
Hiring Black and Brown writers and directors is of course of great importance, but rarely is this opportunity given to Black and Brown independent producers. This is especially troubling because producers often work with multiple writers and directors. Supporting one producer effectively supports many Black and Brown professionals above and below the line. Take a look at the first look and overall deals that studios have extended to producers. In 2019, of the 105 deals reported, only 18 were people of color, but 8 of those were actors, 4 were directors and one, our brother, LeBron James. The quick math reveals only 5 producers. These numbers are astoundingly inequitable and they directly impact the stories that are told and the economic sustainability of our communities. Take a deeper look at the community of Black and Brown independent producers, working hand in hand with talented directors. Many have compelling slates of projects in need of willing partners.
3. Expand Your Vision
There hasn’t been a Black producer on Variety’s “10 Producers to Watch” list since 2017. Perhaps it’s because of the above catch phrase that designates our stories as “too small”? We don’t mean to point the finger solely at Variety, because similar lists are printed in various trades. In addition, they all seek recommendations from agencies, management companies, and elite publicists. So this incredibly valuable publicity is often limited to advancing the careers of those who need publicity the least.
4. Be More Demanding
Actors and reps, become more demanding about the teams behind the camera. If there are no Black producers, no Black DPs, no Black department heads, just say no. To reps, be proactive in asking on behalf of your clients. Without your vocal support, we will continue to be largely shut out of this industry and it is not for lack of Black excellence. It’s for lack of will on the part of producers, network executives and studio heads. It’s that simple.
So many people, braver than we, are on the front lines fighting a cause that cannot be won without active partnership from Hollywood. We stand ready and willing to deliver narratives and share voices that dismantle paradigms that make racism acceptable, comfortable, or at best, “just a terrible shame.”
We challenge you to become willing partners in this righteous endeavor. If the full spectrum of our experiences are not produced, marketed and celebrated on the same budgetary scale and with the same regularity that white stories are, then you are actively denying our humanity. Our stories and experiences can no longer be limited to being backdrops for white narratives and protagonists. Nor should our stories of brutalization and suffering be told for mere entertainment, pity, or others’ edification. Until we are able to show our FULL joy, grief, fear, history, pride and all other myriad of emotions and experiences, then you, Hollywood, are just upholding the status quo and enabling a society that keeps white people comfortable in their racism and Black people perpetually dehumanized. You are a large part of the problem and it’s time to be honest about it. For far too long, the images on our screens have projected lies and partial truths when it comes to our lives and history, minimizing our perceived value and creating ripple effects throughout society.
This letter is in defense of the Black entrepreneur pitching seed investors. It is in defense of the Black executive deserving yet passed over for promotion. It is in defense of the Black teenager told to cut his locs before coming to school. It is in defense of the Black men and women who just want to make it home to their families. It is in defense of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Atatiana Jefferson, Sandra Bland, Philando Castile, Michael Brown, Aiyana Stanley-Jones, Tamir Rice, Jordan Davis, Trayvon Martin, and so many others whose lives were senselessly and tragically cut short.
Your messages of Black Lives Matter support are a first step. But after decades of rewarding racism in your ranks and beyond, it’s time to do more. If Black lives really matter to you, our stories must as well. Tell the whole truth Hollywood. Black and Brown lives all over the world depend on it.
#tellthetruthHollywood
Signed,
Huriyyah Muhammad
Writer, Director, Producer
Co-Founder, the Black TV & Film Collective
Kibi Anderson
Producer, Board of Directors, the Black TV & Film Collective
Mynette Louie
Producer, The Population
Iyabo Boyd
Writer, Director, Producer
Director, Brown Girls Doc Mafia
Marttise Hill
Producer, Director, Writer, Pryor Hill Productions
Ekwa Msangi
Writer, Director, Producer, Farewell Amor
Board of Directors, the Black TV & Film Collective
Avril Z. Speaks
Producer, Director
Leah N. Thomas & Ron Davis
Writer, Producer, Founder, CoSi/gn
CEO, The Jordan Davis Foundation
Rachel Watanabe-Batton
Producer, Founder, Contradiction & Struggle
Julius Pryor
Producer, Director, Writer, Pryor Hill Productions
Jordana Mollick
Producer, The Lovebirds
Monique Walton
Producer, Bull
Ryan Zacarias
Producer, Bull
Neil Creque Williams
Producer, Miss Juneteeth
Mollye Asher
Producer, The Population
Derek Nguyen
Producer, The Population
Kishori Rajan
Executive Producer, Random Acts of Flyness
Kelly Robins Hicks
Executive Producer, Random Acts of Flyness
Nijla Mumin
Writer / Director, Jinn
Tayarisha Poe
Writer / Director, Selah & the Spades
Lauren McBride
Producer, Selah and the Spades
Susan Kelechi Watson
Actor, Producer
DeWanda Wise
Actor, Executive Producer
Trevitte Willis
Producer, Southern Fried Filmworks
Dani Melia
Producer, The Farewell
Keith Levine
President, Phantom Four
Lisa Cortes
Producer, Cortes Films
Idil Ibrahim
Director, Producer
Shatara M. Ford
Producer, Test Pattern
Mayuran Tiruchelvam
Producer, The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
Melissa Adeyamo
Producer, Eyimofe “This is My Desire”
Gabrielle Glore Producer
Festival Director of Urbanworld Film Festival
Jeff Friday
Founder & CEO ABFF Ventures (American Black Film Festival)
Nicole Friday
EVP, General Manager ABFF Ventures
Leslie A. Fields-Cruz
Executive Director, Black Public Media
Denise A. Greene
Director of Program Initiatives, Black Public Media
Cassian Elwes
President, Elevated Films
Anadil Hossain
Producer, Dillywood Inc.
Terence Nance
Writer, Director, Producer
Chanelle Elaine
CreativeBionics, Producer, First Match
Mel Jones
Writer, Director, Producer
Josh Penn
Producer, Department of Motion Pictures
Elizabeth Lodge Streep
Producer, Department of Motion Pictures
Rebecca Green
Producer, Founder Dear Producer
Ela Thier
Founder, the Independent Film School
Anne Lai
Executive Director, SFFilm
Justin Lewis
President, the Black TV & Film Collective
Bird Runningwater
Sundance Institute, Director, Indigenous Program
Michelle Satter
Director, Feature Film Program, Sundance
Angela C. Lee Producer, Songs My Brothers Taught Me
Associate Director, Artist Development at Film Independent
Josh Welsh
President, Film Independent
Lisa Hasko
Film Independent, Director of Artist Development
Jenifer Westphal
Founder/CEO/Executive Producer, Wavelength Productions
Joe Plummer
President, Wavelength Productions
Paul Mezey
Cinereach – Director, Original Productions
Sam Bisbee
Producer, Park Pictures
Bobby Allen
MUBI, SVP of Production
Jeffrey Sharp
Executive Director, IFP
Jenny Raskin
Executive Director, Impact Partners
Bert & Bertie
Directors, Troop Zero
Jason Berman
Producer
Milan Chakraborty
Producer
Daniel Bekerman
Producer, Scythia Films Inc.
Becky Morrison
Producer
Kisha Imani Cameron
Producer, Film Executive & Coach
Joyce Deep
Executive Producer / Producer, Where’s My Roy Cohn?
Gerry Kim
Producer, I’m No Longer Here
Rebecca Dealy
Casting Director
Nana Mensah
Actor, Writer, Director
Zainab Jah
Writer, Actor
Ntare Mbaho Guma Mwine
Artist
Kiran Deol
Actor
Mrs. Riley Keough
Actor
Gabrielle Nadig
Producer
Kelly Williams
Producer, Ten Acre Films
Jonathan Duffy
Producer, Ten Acre Films
Kim Parker
Producer
Cybel Martin
Director of Photography
Angela Harvey
Writer / Producer
Rachael Fung
Producer
Nabil Vinas
Actor, Writer, Producer
Alexandra Cuerdo
Director, Writer, Producer, ULAM: Main Dish
Ramazan Nanayev
Writer, Director, Producer
Abbesi Akhamie
Writer, Director, Producer
Adetoro Makinde
President, Women Independent Producers (WIP)
Letitia Guillory
Writer, Director, Producer
Board of Directors, the Black TV & Film Collective
Arinze Onugha
Attorney and Creative
Board of Directors, the Black TV & Film Collective
Kahlil Garner
Board of Directors, the Black TV & Film Collective
Laura Fielder
Board of Directors, the Black TV & Film Collective
Natalie Qasabian
Producer
Karin Chien
Producer
Yvonne Huff Lee
Actor & Co-Founder The Lagralane Group
Randy Wilkins
Filmmaker
Pin-Chun Liu
Producer
Drea Clark
Producer, Film Independent
Tommy Oliver
Producer
Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour
Writer, Director, Producer
Shruti Ganguly
Director, Producer, Writer & Founder, Honto88
Fernando Frias
Director
Bruce Cole
Director of Photography
Esra Saydam
Director
Michael Mobley
Producer, Mustang Island
Diana Williams
Producer
James M. Johnston
Producer
Mary Jane Skalski
Producer
Cara Marcous
Producer
Ken Pelletier
Founder, Executive Producer/Producer, NiKA Media
Stacey Reiss
Producer, Spaceship Earth
Sharon Chang
Producer, Founder, Guild of Future Architects
Bao Nguyen
Director, Producer, Be Water
Samba Gadjigo
Producer, Sembene!
Jason Silverman
Producer, Sembene!
PJ Raval
Director, Producer, Unraval Pictures
Jacqueline “JJ” Ingram
Producer, Come As You Are
Márcia Mayer
Writer, Producer, Tenacious Productions
Grace Lee
Director, Producer
Co-Founder Asian American Documentary Network
Andrew Lee
Producer, Austin Asian American Film Festival Board Chair
Kathryn Everett
Head of Film/Executive Producer, XTR
Stephanie Marin
Producer
Gillian Weeks
Writer
Alyse Nahmias
Producer, Director
Theodora Dunlap
Producer
Ken Lee
Manager, Producer, Brillstein Entertainment Partners
Alicia Van Couvering
Producer, Dark Arts Films
Joyce San Pedro
Producer
Ethan Goldman
Producer, Anchor Entertainment
Giorgio Angelini
Director, OWNED: A Tale of Two Americas
Monisha Gandhi
NewFest Festival Producer
Rashidi Hendrix
Founder & CEO, Metallic Entertainment
Heather Rae
Producer, Narrative Change Activist, IllumiNative
