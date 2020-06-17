Imagine Impact Opens Netflix Film Submissions, Seeks “Large-Scale Action” Ideas

Imagine Impact has begun its call for submissions under a new deal with Netflix to develop original films from new screenwriters around the world.

Launched in 2018, Impact is inspired by tech startup accelerators like Y Combinator and aims to open new access to the Hollywood system and find emerging talent. Imagine partners Ron Howard and Brian Grazer recently made Hillbilly Elegy and tick, tick … BOOM! for Netflix and have longstanding ties to the streaming service’s film chief, Scott Stuber. They founded Impact along with Tyler Mitchell.

Through the open submission process, Impact will identify and develop feature film ideas in four specific genres over the next year that they will then bring to Netflix. The first genre announced Wednesday is described as “large scale action-adventure movies for all audiences.”

Applicants are asked to submit a “well-thought out idea” and a writing sample, now through July 6.

To date, the Impact program has resulted in 62 developed projects with 22 sold or set up with major studios, networks and streaming services. Netflix last year won a bidding war for Godwin Jabangwe’s Tunga, an original animated family adventure musical inspired by the mythology of the Shona culture of Zimbabwe.

“Netflix is the most innovative content creation and distribution company of the last decade, leading the way in streaming since 2007 and changing the original content game with House of Cards in 2013. As Impact continues to evolve the way that global talent is discovered, projects are developed and how the creative industry connects, this partnership demonstrates both companies’ commitment to improving the development system in order to generate more original, quality IP to meet the growing demand,” Grazer, Howard and Mitchell said in a press release.

“Brian and Ron run one of the most creative and forward-thinking production companies in the business,” said Netflix Films VP Tendo Nagenda. “We were excited to extend our partnership to Imagine Impact on this new endeavor. We are looking forward to being a part of this new way stories and talent are discovered and mentored.”

Since inception, Imagine Impact has generated attachments to Netflix, Sony, Amblin, Legendary, Village Roadshow and Sony. Creators have been signed by CAA, WME, UTA, Verve, Anonymous Content, Management 360, 3Arts and other agencies and management firms. The Impact Platform is used by executives from 300-plus companies, including A24, ABC, Disney, HBO, Netflix and Universal.