IFC Films Nabs SXSW Award Winning Film ‘Shithouse’

IFC Films has secured the North American distribution rights to Shithouse, the SXSW entry that picked up the Grand Jury Prize for Best Narrative. Written, directed, and starring Cooper Raiff, in his feature debut, the pic will be released sometime in the fall.

The college romance follows Alex, a lonely, friendless college freshman who is seriously contemplating transferring to a college closer to his mom (Amy Landecker) and sister (Olivia Welch), to whom he is still extremely tethered. Everything changes one night when Alex takes a leap and attends a party at his campus’ party house ‘Shithouse,’ where he forges a strong connection with his RA, Maggie (Dylan Gelula).

Logan Miller also co-stars. Raiff, Divi Crockett and Will Youmans produced the pic. The rights deal was negotiated by IFC Films’ EVP of Acquisitions and Productions Arianna Bocco and ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmaker.