Iconic Abbey Road Recording Studios Reopens After Pandemic Shutdown

The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Radiohead, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, the Harry Potter films, Star Wars, Avengers: Endgame – Abbey Road Studios has been a part of them all, staying at the center of the world’s culture since it first opened on Nov. 12, 1931 as one of the first buildings devoted to sound recordings.

But like many businesses, the recordings studio couldn’t fight the spread of disease, and so on March 24, it shut down, per UK government protocols. Now, 10 weeks later, activity has returned to the famous house in St John’s Wood, welcoming back the creative community for recording and mastering.

First session at the revived Abbey Road was by Decca Records jazz artist Melody Gardot, who was set to record with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra when the COVID-19 restrictions came into place and the session canceled. But Abbey Road was able to create a safe environment for a full orchestra to record together within the social-distancing regulations, marking the RPO’s first reunion since the lockdown.

Gardot joined remotely from Paris, along with long-time collaborator producer Larry Klein, who joined from L.A., both communicating with the engineers, Abbey Road team, and musicians in London.

“Music is proven to help us get through difficult times, providing escape and easing our mood – so it’s never been more important than in the current circumstances,” said Abbey Road Studios’ Managing Director Isabel Garvey.