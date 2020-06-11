Longtime ICM Agent Dana Sims Moves To CAA

After nearly 11 years at ICM Partners, veteran agent Dana Sims has joined CAA. Sims, who previously spent over 10 years at WMA (William Morris Agency before it became William Morris Endeavor) will be based in Los Angeles.

Clients who will be joining Sims at CAA are Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Pearl Thusi, Alyssa Goss, and Dean Jagger, with others to be announced at a later date.

News of Dana exit comes soon after Deadline reported Laura Gordon, a rising star TV literary agent at ICM, had left the agency to join CAA.