ICM Partners, CAA Organize Saturday Protest Against Police Violence In Century City
ICM Partners and CAA have joined together to organize what’s described as a “peaceful protest against police violence in solidarity and support for #8CantWait and the #BlackLivesMatter movement.”
The event takes place on Sat. June 6 starting at 12 noon. The protest will originate at the ICM Partners building in Century City. Organizaers said the goal is “applying pressure through peaceful protest, as a catalyst for real policy change.”
Speakers scheduled include Dr. Melina Abdullah, leader of L.A. Black Lives Matter, and actor Kendrick Sampson.
