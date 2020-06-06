ICM Partners, CAA Organize Saturday Protest Against Police Violence In Century City

ICM Partners and CAA have joined together to organize what’s described as a “peaceful protest against police violence in solidarity and support for #8CantWait and the #BlackLivesMatter movement.”

The event takes place on Sat. June 6 starting at 12 noon. The protest will originate at the ICM Partners building in Century City. Organizaers said the goal is “applying pressure through peaceful protest, as a catalyst for real policy change.”

Speakers scheduled include Dr. Melina Abdullah, leader of L.A. Black Lives Matter, and actor Kendrick Sampson.