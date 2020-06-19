‘Lord Of The Rings’ Family Mourns “Singular, Brilliant” Ian Holm: “We Lost A Legend Today”

Some of Ian Holm’s castmates from The Lord of the Rings movies are paying tribute to the actor who died today at 88. Holm played Bilbo Baggins in the first and last films in Peter Jackson celebrated early-2000s trilogy adapted from J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic fantasy novel.

Holm was an Oscar and two-time Emmy nominee who won a pair of BAFTA Awards and shared the SAG Award for the ensemble cast of 2003’s The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, which also won the Best Picture Oscar. Holm played an older Bilbo in two of Jackson’s The Hobbit films.

Among the LOTR alums posting remembrances to the late actor were Orlando Bloom (who played Legolas), Elijah Wood (Frodo) and Dominic Monaghan (Merry). We will update this page as more tributes are posted.

