IAB Reveals NewFronts Schedule Of Live And On-Demand Virtual Ad Pitches

The IAB-sponsored NewFronts typically draw thousands of people to presentations in New York City. This year's edition is moving online June 22-26.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau has announced full schedule details for the NewFronts, also saying that more than 8,500 media buyers and other digital ad stakeholders have registered for the event.

From June 22 to 26, attendees will get access to 30-plus events across the media and entertainment landscape, from annual fixtures like Hulu and YouTube to newer brands spanning gaming, esports, audio and news. (See the schedule below.)

The event is the closest approximation of the usual weeks-long crush of presentations, conversations and pitches held in New York during the springtime. Due to COVID-19, TV upfronts and digital NewFronts had to scramble, with some sellers ditching their presentations altogether and others mounting virtual events over the past few weeks.

Mixing a range of formats, the NewFronts will everything from 5- to 20-minute “insight sessions” to presentations lasting 40 minutes. Also on tap are executive interviews and panels.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the change in the marketplace and is unleashing the future of video today. We are all relying on digital media and virtual experiences to keep us engaged and connected in this new reality, further emphasizing the need for NewFronts to discuss the rise of OTT viewing among consumers. Due to these accelerated changes, IAB has been able to pivot NewFronts to a digital format that we believe will serve as a model for the future,” said David Cohen, President, IAB.

Scott Rogowski, known for his stint as host of HQ Trivia, will begin each day with a live preview of the day’s activities, with a recap segment at the end of each day.

Here’s the schedule (all times ET):

June 22

12:15 – Roku

12:45 – IAB NewFronts Welcome

12:55 – IAB THERE: Leaning into the wild: finding audiences, innovations, and hope in a pre & post-COVID marketplace

1:15 – Crackle Plus

1:50 – Tubi

2:30 – Samsung Ads

3:00 – Hulu

June 23

12:15 – Snap

1:00 – Condé Nast

1:30 – Team Whistle

1:40 – IAB Research: Video Ad Spend Trends

2:00 – Facebook

2:10 – Ellen Digital

3:00 – Vevo

3:20 – Barstool Sports

June 24

12:15 – The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s Group

12:55 – Vice Media Group

1:20 – Quantcast

1:30 – Forbes: Disruption Redefined: How Innovative CMOs Are Architecting Change In A Transformed World

2:05 – CMO INTERVIEW: 10 Minutes with Brad Hiranaga, General Mills

2:25 – State of News Panel with BBC Global News, Marketplace Tech, NPR, and VICE Media Group

2:40 – National Public Radio

3:00 – Vibenomics

3:10 – American Public Media

3:30 – IAB THERE: Go Beyond the Screen with the Power Of Digital Audio

3:50 – NewFronts Live: Diversity Town Hall

June 25

12:10 – YouTube

12:50 – TiVo

1:10 – Tremor Video

1:45 – Xandr

2:05 – GSTV

2:15 – Digitas

2:40 – TikTok

June 26

12:15 – 3BLACKDOT

12:35 – In-Game Success: A Nestlé, Case Study

12:45 – IAB THERE: Getting in the Game with eSports

1:00 – Tru Optik

1:20 – Top to Top: Is Your Game in the Hot Seat? with The Hershey Company, Twitch, FaZe Clan, and Activision Blizzard

2:00 – NewFronts Wrap Party