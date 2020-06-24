Hundreds Of Actors & Recording Artists Urge Passage Of Justice In Policing Act; SAG-AFTRA, MPA, RIAA Join Call To Action

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police, more than 700 actors, recording artists and entertainment and music industry organizations and their supporters have signed a letter urging swift passage of the Justice in Policing Act. The bill pending in the House of Representatives would ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, limit military-style equipment on American streets and make lynching a federal crime.

The legislation would also make it easier to prosecute police misconduct and enable individuals to recover damages in civil court by eliminating qualified immunity for law enforcement officers who use excessive force. See the letter and its full list of signatories and supporters below.

Related Story Ken Burns Tells CNN That Civil War Statues Should Be Removed, Even As Donald Trump Threatens Jail Time For Monument Meddlers

Signers of the letter, which has been sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, include SAG-AFTRA, the Motion Picture Association, the Recording Industry Association of America, the Songwriters Guild of America and the Association of Independent Music Publishers, as well as most of the major record labels.

Actors who signed include Robert De Niro, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, Kiefer Sutherland, Michelle Williams, Sterling K. Brown, Alyssa Milano, Jobeth Williams, John C. Riley, Mike Farrell, Scott Bakula, Sean Astin and Zooey Deschanel.

Recording artists who signed include Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Justin Bieber, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Eddie Vedder, the Jonas Brothers, Richie Sambora, Journey, Blondie, Robin Thicke, Paula Abdul, Rosanne Cash and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Record labels that signed include Motown Records, the Sony Music Group, Warner Records, RCA Records, Columbia Records, the Elektra Music Group, and Epic Records. Other notable signers include Elon Musk and Irving Azoff.

“Since the killing of George Floyd just one month ago,” the letter states, “our country has seen protests grow, attitudes shift, and calls for change intensify. We in the music and entertainment communities believe that Black lives matter and have long decried the injustices endured by generations of Black citizens. We are more determined than ever to push for federal, state, and local law enforcement programs that truly serve their communities. Accordingly, we are grateful for movement of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 in the U.S. House of Representatives and urge its quick passage.

“The Justice in Policing Act is not about marginal change; it takes bold steps that will make a real, positive difference for law enforcement and the communities they serve. We celebrate the long-overdue rejection of qualified immunity, emphasizing that law enforcement officers themselves are not above the law – that bad cops must be held accountable and victims must have recourse. We applaud the provisions to ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, to establish a national police misconduct registry, to collect data and improve investigations into police misconduct, to promote de-escalation practices, to establish comprehensive training programs, and to update and enhance standards and practices.

“This legislation will not only promote justice; it will establish a culture of responsibility, fairness, and respect deserving of the badge. Our communities and nation look to you to take a stand in this extraordinary moment and we respectfully ask that you vote YES on the Justice in Policing Act of 2020.”

Here is the full letter, followed by the list of its signatories and supporters:

Artists and Actors

6lack

070 Shake

99 Neighbors

Aaron Parks

Abraham Boyd (Infinity’s Song)

Adeniyi Adelekan

Adrian Daniel

Adrian Oropeza (After The Burial)

Adrianne Lenker

AJ McLean

AJR

Alain Macklovitch (A-Trak)

Alana Rocklin (STS9)

Alex Deleon (Bohnes)

Alex Gaskarth (All Time Low)

Alexander Frankel

Ali Tamposi

Alisa Ramirez, Cristal Ramirez, Katie Henderson & McKenna Petty p/k/a “The Aces”

Alissa Violet

Aloe Blacc

Aluna / AlunaGeorge

Alvin Worthy (Westside Gunn)

Alyssa Milano

Amanda Fairey

Amy Grant

Amy Thomson

Anastasia Karanikolaou

Anderson .Paak

Andrew Bazzi p/k/a “Bazzi”

Andrew Glass (We Came As Romans)

Andrew Thomas

Angel Boyd (Infinity’s Song)

Angela Aguilar

Angie Martinez

Angie Rose

Animal Collective

Anitta

Anthony Notarmaso (After The Burial)

Anthony Russo

Aqil Davidson

Ariana Grande

Ariel Rechtshaid

Arunan Balasurbramanian (Saves the Day)

Asa Taccone (Electric Guest)

ASAP Ferg

Ashley Dyke

Asian Doll

Barfbag

Barrie Lindsay

Becca Mancari

Ben Schneider, Miguel Briseno, Tom Renaud & Mark Barry p/k/a “Lord Huron”

Benjamin Gebert (Haerts)

Bernie Taupin

Best Coast

Big Thief

Big Wild

Billie Eilish

Billy Porter

Bishop Briggs

Blake Mills

Blondie

Bob Moses

Bobby McKeon (4B)

Bobby Sessions

Boogie

Bradley Walden (Emarosa)

Brennan Savage

Brian Fallon (Gaslight Anthem)

Brian Tyree-Henry

Brian Weitz (Geologist)

Bryan Giles

Bryce Love

CAKE

Carlos Cid p/k/a “Cid”

Carlos Perez

Celeste Krishna

Chantel Jeffries

Charlie Sloth

Charly Bliss

Chase B

Chino Braxton

Chloe Kohanski p/k/a “chloe mk”

Chris Anokute

Chris Chalk

Chris Cohen

Chris Sullivan

Chrissy Metz

Christina DiBiase

Christina Gebert (Haerts)

Christina Schneider (Locate S,1)

Christopher Conley (Saves the Day)

Claire Boucher p/k/a “Grimes”

Clarissa Molina

Claudio Olachea

Claudio Rivera (Saves the Day)

Claudio Sanchez (Coheed and Cambria)

Clayton Stevens (Touché Amoré)

ClickNPress

Cole Browning (Reptaliens)

Cole Whittle

Cory Henry

Courtney Amis

Creighton Irons

Curtis Peoples

Cynthia Erivo

Damon Sharpe

Dan Carle (After The Burial)

Danielle Brisebois

Danny Rukasin (Best Friends Music)

Danny K. Bernstine

Darius Scott

Dave East

Dave Stephens (We Came As Romans)

David A. Stewart

David Ben-David

David Biral

David Dastmalchian

David Guetta

David Phipps (STS9)

David Portner (Avey Tare)

David Puckett (We Came As Romans)

David Sitek (TV on the Radio)

David Styles (The Lox)

Dawn Landes

deadmau5

Deal Casino (Joe Parella, Joe Cowell, Jon Rodney)

DeathbyRomy

Death Cab for Cutie

Debbie Hennessey

Debra Messing

Demi Lovato

Deon Douglas

Desmond Jackson

Diamonte Harper pka Saweetie

Diana Navarro

Dillon Francis

Dinah Jane

DJ Battlecat

DJ Pauly D

Don Toliver

Dorothy Martin (Dorothy)

DRAM

Dre Skull

Dylan Bauld (flor)

Earnest White (Emarosa)

Earth, Wind & Fire: Phillip Bailey, Verdine White & Ralph Johnson

Eddie Vedder

EDEN

Elizabeth Johnston

Elliot Babin (Touché Amoré)

Elohim

Emily King

Erick Hansel (Chon)

Esiah Camarena (Chon)

Evvie McKinney

Finneas O’Connell

Flavia Watson

Freddie Kennett (Louis The Child)

Future

Gabbie Hanna

Gabrielle Carteris

Garret Dillahunt

Gata

Gavin Casewell (Senses Fail)

Gene Moore

Gilligan Moss

Glenn Davis

Goldilocks

Grandson

Grant-Lee Phillips

Greg Styliadess (Senses Fail)

Gunna

Hailey Bieber

Hans Berg

Harvey Mason jr.

Hunter Brown (STS9)

Israel Boyd (Infinity’s Song)

Jack Barakat (All Time Low)

Jack Johnson

Jacob Banks

Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach)

Jaden “jxdn” Hossler

Jaime Meline (El-p of Run the Jewels)

Jaleel Bunton (TV on the Radio)

Jamari Jones

James Blake

James King (Fitz and The Tantrums)

James Nielsen (Senses Fail)

Jason George

Jason Milbank (Senses Fail)

Jason Phillips (The Lox)

Javier Reyess (Animals As Leaders)

Jay Gwuapo

Jeffree Lerner (STS9)

Jennah Bell

Jeremie Pennick (Benny The Butcher)

Jeremy Bolm (Touché Amoré)

Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz and The Tantrums)

Jerry Horton (Papa Roach)

Jessie Reyez

Jessica A. Sobhraj

Jessica Rodriguez

Jetsonmade

Jill McCormick

Jobeth Williams

Joe Goldberg

Joe Jackson

Joe Perry

Joe Young

Joey Ryan (The Milk Carton Kids)

John Harris

John C. Riley

John Wicks (Fitz and The Tantrums)

Joji

Jojo

Jon Michael Hill

Jonas Brothers

Jonathan “Zeke” Hutchins

Jonathan Traylor

Jordy van Egmond (Dyro)

Jośe James

Joseph Cartagena (Fat Joe)

Joseph Karnes (Fitz and The Tantrums)

Josh Eppard (Coheed and Cambria)

Josh Gad

Josh Kear

Josh Neuman

Josh Richards

Josh Ritter

Joshua Dibb (Deakin)

Joshua Moore (We Came As Romans)

Journey

Jozzy

Julian Okwara

Justin Bieber

Justin Hartley

K.D. Chalk

Kahbran White

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Kameron Alexander

Kamtin Mohager (The Chain Gang of 1975)

Kedr Livanskiy

Kehlani

Keli Kickham

Kelis Rogers

Kelly Rowland

Kelsey Calemine

Kenneth Pattengale (The Milk Carton Kids)

Kiefer Sutherland

Kiernan Forbes p/k/a “AKA”

Kim Fields

Kirstin Maldonado

Kyle Hill (flor)

Kyp Malone (TV on the Radio)

L’FREAQ (Lea Cappelli)

Lance Reddick

Laura Bergstein

Lauren Flax

Lauren Jauregui

Lawrence Rothman

Layton Greene

Lee Ritenour

Leon Bridges

Leon Thomas

Leslie Odom Jr.

Lil Dicky

Lil Tjay

Lina Tullgren

Livingston

Lizzo

Loren Gray

Lou Cotton (We Came As Romans)

LSDREAM

Lucy Hale

Ludwig Goransson

Luke James

Lunice Ferman Pierre (Lunice)

M the Myth

M. Ward

Mac Powell

Mackned (William Gable)

Maeta Hall (Maeta)

Maggie Vail

Mahershala Ali

Mandolyn Ludlum

Mandy Moore

Marco Masis (Tainy)

Mariah Carey

Mario Camarena (Chon)

Mark Ronson

Marlanna Evans

Marlo “Yo Gotti” Mims

Mary J. Blige

Mary Wilson

Matt Gartska (Animals As Leaders)

Matthew Brue (Missio)

Matthew Carlson (RIPMATTBLACK)

Matthew Hauri (Yung Gravy)

Matthew Marcellus (Emarosa)

Matthew Montfort

McKinley Kitts (flor)

Meek Mill

Megan Ryte

Megan Thee Stallion

Meghan Trainor

Michael Fitzpatrick (Fitz and The Tantrums)

Michelle Williams

Migos

Miguel

Mike Elizondo

Mike Farrell

Miles Parks McCollum (Lil Yachty)

Milo Ventimiglia

MK (Marc Kinchen)

Molly Burch

Molly Hamilton (Widowspeak)

Money Marr

Monica Lewinsky

Morgan Kibby (White Sea)

Nana Kwabena Tuffuor

Nasir Jones p/k/a “Nas”

Nathan Camarena (Chon)

Nathan Fox

Nedarb (Braden Morgan)

Nick Kwiatkoski

Nick Steinhardt (Touché Amoré)

Nick Weiller (Bro Safari)

Nicole Bus

NIKI

Nile Rodgers

Noah Lennox (Panda Bear)

Noelle Scaggs (Fitz and The Tantrums)

Normani Hamilton pka Normani

nothing,nowhere.

ODESZA (Harrison Mills & Clayton Knight)

Offset

Oliver Riot

Olivia O’Brien

Omar Offendum

Om’Mas Keith

Ondara

Onyx Collective

Otis Williams

Papa Roach

Parson James

Patrick Baril (Statik Selektah)

Paula Abdul

Pepe Aguilar

Perta

Peter CottonTale

Peter Rosenberg

Phil Good

Poo Bear

Post Malone

Princess Nokia

Pussycat Dolls

Rebecca Damon

Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca M. Lish

Rian Dawson (All Time Low)

Rich Brian

Richie Sambora

Ricky Dillard

Rihanna

Rinzen

Robby Hauldren (Louis The Child)

Robert De Niro

Robert Glasper

Robert Joffred (Emarosa)

Robert Thomas (Widowspeak)

Robin Thicke

Rock Mafia

Rodrigo Palma (Saves the Day)

Role Model (Tucker Pillsbury)

Romeo Okwara

Ronnie Stanley

Rosanne Cash

Ryan Raddon p/k/a Kaskade

RZA

S.G. Goodman

Saint Jhn

Sara Bareilles

Sarah Paulson

SASAMI

SAYMYNAME

Scott Bakula

Scott Holiday (Rival Sons)

SEAL

Sean Astin

Sean Jacobs (The Lox)

Sean Michael Leonard Anderson (Big Sean)

Sebastian Baldeon Leon (Diablo)

Sharon Van Etten

Shawn Mendes

She & Him

Sheck Wes

Shelley Fabares

Shepard Fairey

Sherri Shepherd

Sian

Siedah Garrett

Social House

Sophia Montero p/k/a Angelic

Sophie Hintze

Stark Sands

Sterling K. Brown

Steve Carey (Senses Fail)

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry

Summer Walker

Susan Kelechi-Watson

Take a Daytrip

Tamara Browning (Reptaliens)

Tanya Phillips (TATYANA)

Tayla Parx

Taylor Tomlinson

Teeklef (Ebuka Unogu)

Terius Nash (The-Dream)

Thaddis Harrell (Kuk Harrell)

Thalia Mosaia Boyd (Infinity’s Song)

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

The-Dream

The New Respects

Thee Sacred Souls

Tift Merritt

Tim Dehnert (TRACES)

Tim Nichols

Tobin Esperance (Papa Roach)

Tommy Bruce

Tommy English

Tony Palermo (Papa Roach)

Tori Kelly

Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders)

Travis Mills

Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria)

Trent Hafdhal (After The Burial)

Trinity Bailey

Tunde Adebimpe (TV on the Radio)

Turbo

Tye Tribbett

Tyler Kirby (Touché Amoré)

Tyron William Griffith (Ty Dolla $ign)

Valentino Khan

VERNON REID

Vic Mensa

Victory Boyd (Infinity’s Song)

Wax Chattels

Wesley Pentz p/k/a “Diplo”

William Philips (Tourist)

Wilsen

YG

Young Guru

Yvette Nicole Brown

Zach Grace (flor)

Zach Velmer (STS9)

Zachary Cole Smith (DIIV)

Zachary Dawes

Zack Merrick (All Time Low)

Zooey Deschanel

Organizations and Supporters

Abi Getto, Vanta Artists

Adam Alpert (Disruptor Records)

Adam Foley

Adam Harrison (Full Stop Management)

Adam Zia, Esq.

Agustin Mota

Akil Channer

Alec DeCrosta

Alex Remes

Alexandra Greenberg, Falcon Publicity

Ali Harnell

Allison Kaye

Ally Ehasz

Amanda Schupf

Amanda Silverman (Lede Company)

Amir Cash Esmaillian (XO Records)

Amy Thomson

Ana Ruiz (Drive Music Publishing)

Anders Borge

Andrea Johnson

Andrea Vera

Andrew Gertler

Andrew Orcutt, Esq.

Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith

Anthony Saleh

Ari Bernstein

Ariana Shakibnia

Arista Records

ASCAP

Asha Madhukar, Esq.

Ashaunna K Ayars

Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP)

Astralwerks Records

Atlantic Records

Ava Greenfield

Ben Wittkugel

Benchmob

Bilal Joseph

Binta Niambi Brown

Blended Strategy Group

Blood Company

Blue Note Records

Bozoma Saint John

Brad Turell

Brandon and Jesse Ginsberg

Brandon Creed

Brandon Goodman (Best Friend Music)

Brandon Paradise

Brandon Silverstein (S10 Management)

Brandon Zmigrocki

Bravado

Brent Lauren Ford

Brett Bassock

Brian Jaffe (Prim8)

Brian St. John

Brianna Crow

Bryan Raisa

Cal Shapiro

Calhoun Rawlings

Canvasback Music

Capitol Christian Music Group

Capitol Music Group

Caroline Records

Catherine Enny (Guerilla Management)

Chad Horton

Chantal Felice

Charles H. Rivkin

Cheryl Paglierani of United Talent

Chiquita Banks, Esq.

Chris Anokute

Chris Georggin (PMM)

Chris Salinas

Chris Smith

Christa Pecha

Christopher “Classick” Inumerable

Clare Paterson, Esq.

Cody Verdecias

Colleen Theis

Columbia Records

Conrad Rippy, Esq. (Levine, Plotkin & Menin LLP)

Corey Wagner

Corrie Martin

Craig Bruck

Crowd Surf

Crystal Torres

Damon Sharpe

Dan Dymtrow

Daniel Lerman

Danielle Geiger

Danielle Middleton

Danny Goldberg

Daouda Leonard (CreateSafe)

Darryl Gooden

Dave Kaplan

David Bason

David P. White

David Sonenberg

Def Jam Recordings

Demaris Bailey

Dennis Ashley

Deon Douglas

Deprise Brazel, Esq.

Derrick Lee, Esq.

Dirtybird (Barclay Crenshaw)

Dre London

E. Andrea Timpone

Ebonie Ward (Emagen)

Edward Rios

Edward Shapiro, Esq. (Reed Smith LLP)

Elektra Music Group

Elena Marie Occhipinti, Esq.

Elon Musk

Epic Records

Erica Ramon

Erik Nuri

Evan Owens Jr.

Evange Livanos (Alternate Side, Public Consumption)

Feyi Ekisola

Fool’s Gold Inc. (Alain Macklovitch)

Foreign Family Collective

Free Press Association

Full Stop Management

Gabriela Schwartz

Gabrielle Carteris

Gary Gilbert, Esq.

Gaston McGary, Mob Creative

Gee Rouz

Geoff Barnett, Red Light Entertainment

Giovanna Judge

Global Music Rights

Grace James

Graham Martin

Hallwood Media

Hannah Linkenhoker

Harvest Records

Heidi Kelso (HK Media Group)

Henry Root, Esq.

Hope Driskell

Icon Business Management

Indie-Pop!

Innovative Leisure (Jamie Strong)

Interscope Geffen A&M

Irving Azoff

Island Records

Jacqueline Reynolds-Drumm

Jahanvi Srinivasan

Jana Fleishman (Roc Nation)

Janine Small, Esq. (Janine Small, PLLC)

Jason Bernard (Born and Raised Entertainement)

Jeff Leven, Esq.

Jeffrey Azoff

Jenna Novak

Jennifer Justice

Jennifer McDaniels

Jess Froham

Jessica A. Sobhraj

Jessie Winkler, Esq.

Jodie Shihadeh

Joel Roman

John Ingram, Esq.

Jojo Benton

Jon Platt

Jon Pleeter

Jonathan “Zeke” Hutchins

Jonathan Kalter

Jonathan Pardo

Jordan Bromley, Esq.

Josh Klein (Monarch Business & Wealth Management)

Joshua T. Love, Esq.

Julia Senerth

Justin De Marco

Kacie Anderson

Kareem “Biggs” Burke

Kate Glinert

Katherine Ziewacz

Kathryn Frazier (Biz 3)

Kathy Kane

Kati Goldberg

Keisha Walker

Keith Lazorchak (Hard 8 Working Group)

Kelly Bartley

Kelly Sodano

Kevin Jergenson

Kirkland Alexander Lynch, Esq.

Kristina Fields (Fenty Corp.)

Kyle Judge (Headz Up Entertainment, LLC)

Kyle Kernohan

LaPolt Law, P.C.

Larry Rudolph

Laura Pallas (Pallas Management Group)

Lauren Azevedo

Lauren Corcoran

Laurence Leader

Lekeia Judge

Lewis Kovac

Lisa Lester, Esq.

Lulu M. Pantin, Esq.

LVRN

Mad Decent

Marci Webber, MDM Artists

Mari Davies

Mark A. Barondess, Esq.

Mark Siegal

Marty Diamond

Matthew Peters

Meezy Entertainment, LLC

Megan Frestedt

Melanie Davis

Merck Mercuriadis

MIA Coalition

Michael Dotson

Michael Grinspan

Michael Hertz

Michael Kadziulis

Michael Rexford, Esq.

Michael Rubin

Michael Turkowitz

Michele Fleischi

Michelle Martinez

Michelle Scarbrough

Mike Hayes

Mike Mowery

Mitch Blackman

Monika A. Tashman, Esq.

Motion Picture Association (MPA)

Motisola Zulu, Esq.

Motown Records

Music Artists Coalition (MAC)

Music Biz

Music Managers Forum – US (MMF-US)

Naima Cochrane

Nakiya Morgan

Naomi Raddon

Natalka Dudynsky

Nicholas Rosenberg, Esq.

Nicole Borelli Hearn

Nicole E. Timpone

Nicole Karpas (S10 Management)

Niles Goodwin

Nima Nasseri

Nonesuch Records

On Board Experiential

The Orchard

PARR3 LLC – Mike Merriman

Patrick Moxey, Ultra Records

Pete Griffin

Peter Lewit, Esq.

Phil McIntyre (PHILYMACK)

Provident Label Group

PSBM (Phil Sarna)

Rachel Cohen

Randall Uritsky

Randy Freedman

Randy Jackson

RCA Records

Rebecca Bernstein

Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)

Republic Records

Rhonda Bedikian

Ria Otero

Rich Cohen (Loyalty Management)

Richburg Enterprises LLC

Rick Farrell

Rick Levy

Rob Prinz

Roger L. Cramer, Esq.

Ryan Nagle

Sabrina Rivera

Sacks & Co

SAG-AFTRA

Sam Bartlett

Sam Hunt

Sam Mobarek, Mob Creative

Sara Shapiro

Sarah Som-Dotson

Scott M Schwartz

Scott Mantell

Scott Pang

Scott Scooter Braun

Sierra E Sant’Anna

Sir David Adjaye OBE

Sire Records

SONA

The Songwriters Guild of America (SGA)

Sony Masterworks

Sony Music Group

Sony Music Latin

Sony Music Nashville

Sony Music’s Commercial Music Group

Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Spinefarm Records

Spotify

Stephanie Gutman

Steve Levine

Susan Genco

Talani Diggs

Tama Kennemer

Tamara Milagros-Butler, Esq.

Taylor Sargent

Thomas Winkler, Esq. (WEPRSNT Management)

Tiffany Carter

Tiffany R. Almy, Esq.

Timeline Management

TMWRK Management

Tom Windish

Tom Wironen

Tommas Arnby (Locomotion)

Tommy Bruce

Tony Couch

Universal Music Enterprises

Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group Nashville

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Universal Music Publishing Group

Vanessa Morris

Veronica Hartling

Veronica Sanjines

Verve Label Group

Vivek Sridharan, Esq.

W. Joseph Anderson, Esq.

Warner Chapel Music

Warner Music Group

Warner Music Latina

Warner Music Nashville

Warner Records

Wassim SAL Slaiby (XO Records)

Willie “Prophet” Stiggers

Zariyah Etienne

Zev Perilman (Untapped Management)