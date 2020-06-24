Hundreds Of Actors & Recording Artists Urge Passage Of Justice In Policing Act; SAG-AFTRA, MPA, RIAA Join Call To Action

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police, more than 700 actors, recording artists and entertainment and music industry organizations and their supporters have signed a letter urging swift passage of the Justice in Policing Act. The bill pending in the House of Representatives would ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, limit military-style equipment on American streets and make lynching a federal crime.
The legislation would also make it easier to prosecute police misconduct and enable individuals to recover damages in civil court by eliminating qualified immunity for law enforcement officers who use excessive force. See the letter and its full list of signatories and supporters below.
Signers of the letter, which has been sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, include SAG-AFTRA, the Motion Picture Association, the Recording Industry Association of America, the Songwriters Guild of America and the Association of Independent Music Publishers, as well as most of the major record labels.
Actors who signed include Robert De Niro, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, Kiefer Sutherland, Michelle Williams, Sterling K. Brown, Alyssa Milano, Jobeth Williams, John C. Riley, Mike Farrell, Scott Bakula, Sean Astin and Zooey Deschanel.
Recording artists who signed include Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Justin Bieber, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Eddie Vedder, the Jonas Brothers, Richie Sambora, Journey, Blondie, Robin Thicke, Paula Abdul, Rosanne Cash and Earth, Wind & Fire.
Record labels that signed include Motown Records, the Sony Music Group, Warner Records, RCA Records, Columbia Records, the Elektra Music Group, and Epic Records. Other notable signers include Elon Musk and Irving Azoff.
“Since the killing of George Floyd just one month ago,” the letter states, “our country has seen protests grow, attitudes shift, and calls for change intensify. We in the music and entertainment communities believe that Black lives matter and have long decried the injustices endured by generations of Black citizens. We are more determined than ever to push for federal, state, and local law enforcement programs that truly serve their communities. Accordingly, we are grateful for movement of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 in the U.S. House of Representatives and urge its quick passage.
“The Justice in Policing Act is not about marginal change; it takes bold steps that will make a real, positive difference for law enforcement and the communities they serve. We celebrate the long-overdue rejection of qualified immunity, emphasizing that law enforcement officers themselves are not above the law – that bad cops must be held accountable and victims must have recourse. We applaud the provisions to ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, to establish a national police misconduct registry, to collect data and improve investigations into police misconduct, to promote de-escalation practices, to establish comprehensive training programs, and to update and enhance standards and practices.
“This legislation will not only promote justice; it will establish a culture of responsibility, fairness, and respect deserving of the badge. Our communities and nation look to you to take a stand in this extraordinary moment and we respectfully ask that you vote YES on the Justice in Policing Act of 2020.”
Here is the full letter, followed by the list of its signatories and supporters:
