Hulu To Serve Up Jamie Oliver’s Lockdown Cookery Show ‘Jamie: Keep Cooking & Carry On’

Hulu has acquired the exclusive U.S. rights to Jamie Oliver’s Channel 4 lockdown cookery show Jamie: Keep Cooking And Carry On.

The Jamie Oliver Productions format will launch on the Disney-owned streamer on July 27 and features the British chef using kitchen staples to create simple recipes, including bread dough and egg-less brownies.

Samantha Beddoes, the executive producer at Jamie Oliver Group, said: “The series was produced extraordinarily quickly as a direct response to people looking for help in these unprecedented times.

“People who were looking for useful and practical advice to respond to the fluctuating availability of ingredients as well as inspiration for new ways to cook for the family. Jamie was in exactly the same boat as all of us watching.”

Fremantle distributes Jamie: Keep Cooking And Carry On.