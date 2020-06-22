Hulu Unveils Details Of Steve Martin & Martin Short Comedy As ‘Y: The Last Man’ & ‘American Horror Stories’ Become FX On Hulu Originals

Hulu unveiled a number of advertising plans at its annual NewFronts presentations and slipped in a few details about forthcoming originals.

The Disney-backed digital platform unveiled more details about its upcoming Steve Martin and Martin Short comedy as well as its next Huluween projects and two new FX on Hulu titles.

In January, Hulu handed the Martin and Short half-hour project, which comes from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and 20th Century Fox TV, a straight-to-series order. It’s now confirmed that the show is titled Only Murders In The Building.

The series follows three New Yorkers who find they have a mutual interest in solving true crime – but limit their amateur sleuthing to only murders in their building. “I’m so proud to say that this show is already one of the highlights of my career,” said Short. Martin joked, “I’m proud to say it’s a blip on the radar of mine.” Replied Short, “It is.”

Only Murders In The Building, which was co-created and written by Martin and Grace and Frankie executive producer John Hoffman, is one of a number of upcoming Hulu originals, joining Michael Keaton’s Dopesick, Tony Hale’s The Mysterious Benedict Society, Nicole Kidman’s Nine Perfect Strangers, Kate McKinnon’s The Dropout, Amy Schumer’s Love, Beth and Lamorne Morris’ semi-animated live-action series Woke.

One key part of Hulu’s originals plank is its FX on Hulu titles. The strand, which launched in March, has upcoming shows including Jeff Bridges’ The Old Man and Kate Mara and Nick Robinson’s A Teacher.

Joining these shows are Y: The Last Man, based on the DC Comics series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, which stars Diane Lane Ben Schnetzer, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Elliot Fletcher with Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn, and Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story anthology spin-off series American Horror Stories.

Finally, the platform unveiled a number of titles for its Huluween strand. Originals launching around the spooky holiday including horror film Books of Blood, based on Clive Barker’s book and starring Anna Friel, Rafi Gavron, Britt Robertson and Yul Vazquez, horror satire feature Bad Hair starring Elle Lorraine, Vanessa Williams, Jay Pharoah, Lena Waithe, Blair Underwood, Laverne Cox and James Van Der Beek, Marvel Studios’ Helstrom and Mary Laws’ Monsterland.