Hulu Shifts ‘Love, Victor’ & ‘Taste the Nation’ Premieres In Observance Of Juneteenth

Hulu is moving up the premieres of new series Love, Victor and Taste the Nation, originally slated for Friday, June 19. The Love, Simon offshoot will debut June 17; the new docu series Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi will be released on June 18.

“This June 19 — Juneteenth — will mark 155 years since slavery was abolished in the United States,” Hulu said in a statement. “This date represents an important turning point for our nation and for human rights, and we believe that now, more than ever, it deserves to have its own day in the spotlight.”

Hulu referenced the $5 million pledge by parent company Disney in support of nonprofit organizations that advance social justice, beginning with a $2 million donation to the NAACP, amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd.

“We are all part of the fight against justice,” Hulu said. “We believe that Black Lives Matter and support those who are working to build a system based on equality.”

Love, Victor hails from This Is Us executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the Love, Simon movie based on the book Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, and 20th Century Fox TV.

The series, inspired by the film, centers on Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, the high school featured in the movie, on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. The series depicts alcohol use, parents’ marital issues and sexual exploration. It was originally set up at Disney+

Taste the Nation is a new travel series that follows Lakshmi on a culinary journey across the U.S. The chef and television personality will explore the diverse food cultures of various regions, including traditions in immigrant communities.