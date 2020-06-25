Hulu Boards Sally Rooney’s ‘Conversations with Friends’, Teams With BBC On Adaptation From ‘Normal People’ Author

Hulu has handed Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends a straight-to-series order, following the breakout success of Normal People.

The digital platform has boarded the 12-part show, which the BBC committed to in February. Although Hulu doesn’t disclose ratings, Normal People has been a social media phenomenon and has made stars of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal.

Conversations with Friends follows two female college students in Dublin who forge an unexpected, strange and sexually charged relationship with an older married couple, which results in a complicated pair of love triangles that upends their lives.

The half-hour drama also is produced by Element Pictures.

Penguin Random House

Normal People helmer Lenny Abrahamson will direct Conversations with Friends, and Alice Birch serves as lead writer. Ed Guiney exec produces alongside Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Rose Garnett Tommy Bulfin and Rooney and Abrahamson. Catherine Magee is series producer.

Endeavor Content handled the deal and will distribute internationally.

“Sally Rooney perfectly and beautifully captures the complicated dynamics of relationships in her stories,” said Beatrice Springborn, VP Content at Hulu. “After bringing that to life in Normal People to an overwhelmingly positive response, we are honored to do the same with Conversations with Friends. We are excited to continue our creative partnership with Sally, Element Pictures, Lenny and the BBC, which has been a dream collaboration.”

Added executive producer Guiney: “We loved working with Hulu on Normal People – they are an inspiring and very talented team and all of us at Element are delighted to be partnering with them again, alongside our friends at the BBC, on the screen adaptation of Sally Rooney’s incredible first novel, Conversations with Friends.”