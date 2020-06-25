EXCLUSIVE: Brainstorm Media has acquired U.S. rights to horror film Ravage from VMI, which is selling the pic at the virtual Cannes market.

Brit actress Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Succession), two-time Oscar-nominee Bruce Dern, and Robert Longstreet (The Old Man And The Gun) star in the film about a nature photographer (Dexter-Jones) who witnesses a violent crime while alone in the woods. After being captured by the culprits, she uses her survival skills to take them out one by one.

Brainstorm Media is planning to release the film in select theaters and VOD on August 21. The deal was negotiated by Michelle Shwarzstein and Steve Break for Brainstorm Media with J.D. Beaufils for VMI, on behalf of the filmmakers.

Written and directed by Teddy Grennan, the film had its world premiere at the 2019 Genre Blast Film Festival and went on to win Best Feature at the New York City Horror Film Festival in 2019. Producers are Marsha Oglesby, Bennett Krishock and Grennan.

“We’re thrilled to be working for the first time with VMI on Ravage and excited to bring a stylish, satisfying and gritty female-led horror film to U.S. audiences,” said Michelle Shwarzstein, Brainstorm Media’s Vice President of Marketing and Acquisitions.

“This will be the first of many partnerships with Brainstorm Media and we felt that Ravage was the perfect fit. Ravage is exciting, raw and Anabelle Dexter Jones is one of the best female protagonists that the audience will root for till the end.” – JD Beaufils, VMI’s President of Sales.

The film has also been sold to Signature Entertainment for UK, Phoenicia Pictures for Middle East, Korea Screen for South Korea and Falcon Pictures for Indonesia during virtual Cannes.