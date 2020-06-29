Found Footage Horror Film ‘Followed’ Finds International Sales Deal After Top Ten Box Office Debut In U.S.

EXCLUSIVE: MPI Media Group has acquired international sales right to U.S. found footage horror film Followed.
The film stars Matthew Solomon (Ballers), John Savage (The Deer Hunter), Sam Valentine, Caitlin Grace, Tim Drier, and Kelsey Griswold. It was directed by Antoine Le, written by Todd Klick and produced by Matthew Ryan Brewbaker, each making their feature debuts.
Executive producers include J. Todd Harris, Thomas Pettinelli, Greg Berlant and Gregory Adkins as well as Grant Cramer, Richard Barner, Chad Doher and Wendy Moore from Global View Entertainment.
The movie had its world premiere at the Burbank International Film Festival in 2018, winning the award for Best Horror/Thriller Feature Film.
Nicola Goelzhaeuser, MPI’s VP of International Sales & Acquisitions, kicked off sales conversations for the movie last week during the virtual Cannes market.
