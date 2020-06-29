Found Footage Horror Film ‘Followed’ Finds International Sales Deal After Top Ten Box Office Debut In U.S.

EXCLUSIVE: MPI Media Group has acquired international sales right to U.S. found footage horror film Followed.

In the indie pic, a controversial social media influencer stays at a cursed hotel to gain more subscribers. But what begins as a fun investigative challenge quickly descends into a personal hell.

Followed was released two weeks ago in North America, where in a coronavirus context it has been a top ten movie at the box office, accumulating more than $300,000 from only 44 theaters at widest point of release. The film has had particular success at drive-ins, according to producers.

The film stars Matthew Solomon (Ballers), John Savage (The Deer Hunter), Sam Valentine, Caitlin Grace, Tim Drier, and Kelsey Griswold. It was directed by Antoine Le, written by Todd Klick and produced by Matthew Ryan Brewbaker, each making their feature debuts.

Executive producers include J. Todd Harris, Thomas Pettinelli, Greg Berlant and Gregory Adkins as well as Grant Cramer, Richard Barner, Chad Doher and Wendy Moore from Global View Entertainment.

The movie had its world premiere at the Burbank International Film Festival in 2018, winning the award for Best Horror/Thriller Feature Film.

Nicola Goelzhaeuser, MPI’s VP of International Sales & Acquisitions, kicked off sales conversations for the movie last week during the virtual Cannes market.