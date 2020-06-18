Hong Kong Filmart Pivots Rescheduled 2020 Edition To Online

Filmart, the key Asian film and TV market which takes place in Hong Kong, has been forced to migrate its 2020 edition into an online format due to continuing challenges produced by the pandemic.

The event had originally been scheduled to take place March 25-28 but moved to August 26-29. Now, organizers the Hong Kong Trade Development Council will make the event an online platform, much like what we’ve seen at other markets including the Cannes Marche which runs next week.

The online platform will showcase titles to buyers, including streaming trailers and clips, hold virtual meetings and networking, and host seminars and various other events.