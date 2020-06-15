Hong Kong Disneyland Sets Reopening Date With Limited Attendance, Social Distancing Guidelines

Hong Kong Disneyland is set to reopen its gates on June 18. Stephanie Young, Managing Director, Hong Kong Disneyland, made the announcement Sunday.

“We are proud to be part of the Hong Kong community, which has worked hard and shown fortitude in how it has handled the pandemic,” said Young in a statement. “As we carefully welcome guests back to our park, we will draw on the learnings from the recent reopening of Shanghai Disney Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. Similarly, we will also implement new and enhanced health and safety measures following the guidance of our local government and health care officials.”

In the reopening phase, the park will have limited attendance and will implement social distancing requirements in queues, restaurants, attraction vehicles and at other facilities throughout the park. There will also be an increase in the frequency of sanitization in high-guest contact areas.

Young also said they will share sneak peek of the Castle of Magical Dreams transformation, as it enters its final stages.

The news comes after Ocean Park, which is part of the Disneyland resort, opened its gates to visitors on June 13. Both parks have been close since late January after the coronavirus began to spread in the territory from neighboring China.