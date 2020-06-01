Cinematographers Guild Leaders Say “We Still Have Work To Do” After Submission Of White Paper Protocols

Leaders of the International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, said Monday that the establishment of industry-wide protocols for the resumption of film and TV production “is a critical first step in moving towards returning to work safely,” but noted that the implementation of those guidelines and the craft-specific details for each union and guild “will now be the subject of bargaining with the employers.”

The protocols, set forth in a 22-page white paper, were submitted today to the governors of California and New York.

“Over the last two months, in a powerful act of solidarity, all of the unions and guilds in our industry worked together as the Industry-Wide Labor-Management Safety Committee developed broad guidelines to be presented to state and local governments to reassure them that the industry has a plan for resuming safely. That Phase I document was released early this morning,” said John Lindley, president of the Cinematographers Guild, and Rebecca Rhine, the local’s national executive director.

“The principles contained in that document,” they said, “outline the elements both parties acknowledge are necessary to ensure the safety of the general public as well as all cast and crew. In addition to the basics of hand hygiene, PPE and social distancing, the principles also highlight many of the concerns raised by members including adequate testing and screening, a compliance officer in the workplace, adequate training and the need for paid sick leave policies to ensure people stay home when they are ill.

“As we move into Phase II, the implementation of the broad protocols, as well as the Craft-Specific details for each union and guild, will now be the subject of bargaining with the employers.

“Local 600’s Safety Committee developed the Craft-Specific protocols for Local 600 members and those will be made available to our members within the next few days. We still have work to do before we can return.”

