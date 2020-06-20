Click to Skip Ad
'Hollywood' Team On Turning A "What If?" Into A "Why Not?" – Contenders TV

Deadline Contenders Television Hollywood
Deadline

Stars Jim Parsons and Patti LuPone, along with directors Janet Mock and Jessica Yu joined Deadline’s Contenders Television virtual event to discuss the Netflix limited series Hollywood, a seven-part show set in the Tinseltown of the ’40s but that puts a revisionist spin on things — a kind of wishful look at the town and the industry.

“It was always going to be surrounding these outsiders who were looking in and wanting to be a part of the inside,“ Mock, who is also a writer and executive producer, said of the idea that there were no barriers to being gay, a woman or a person of color in getting ahead at the studios.

Parsons, who plays legendary agent, and a villain of sorts here, Henry Wilson — the man who discovered Rock Hudson (another character in the show) among others — said it was “a freeing and liberating experience doing the series. It was the most transportive in costumes and sets of anything I have ever worked on. It’s seductive.”

For LuPone, who plays the wife of a studio mogul and who gets to run the studio after he has a heart attack, welcomed the opportunity. “It was wonderful to play a character like that knowing back then and even now it doesn’t really exist,” she said.

Yu, an Oscar winner herself, got to direct the episode that re-created the 1948 Oscar show, one that offered a different and more hopeful outcome than what actually took place back then. “When we shot it was really emotional,” she said. “I always thought of this show as kind of a beautiful ‘what if?’ that you realize is really a ‘why not?’ “

