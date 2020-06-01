‘Hollywood Game Night’ Sets New Episodes For Summer Starting This Weekend

NBC is bringing gametime back to primetime this weekend. The net will air the first of five new Hollywood Game Night episodes at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Jane Lynch, who won back-to-back Emmys in 2014-15 for hosting the show, will return to welcome celebrity friends to her summer beach house for more challenges and games. The new episodes are left over from last year’s Season 6, which premiered in July.

On each episode of Hollywood Game Night, two teams of four players each — three celebrities and one contestant — play a series of games for a chance to win up to $25,000. Special guests this season include Twitch, Carson Kressley, Amber Riley, Kal Penn, Miranda Cosgrove, Bill Nye, Yvette Nicole Brown, D’Arcy Carden, Susan Kelechi Watson and Jon Huertas.

The series is produced by Hazy Mills Productions, Mission Control Media and Universal Television Alternative Studio. Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Michael Agbabian, Dwight D. Smith and Michael Binkow are executive producers.