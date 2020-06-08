‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Tops Sunday Ratings; ‘Hollywood Game Night’ Returns To Match Series Low

NBC’s Hollywood Game Night returned for the summer on Sunday, delivering a 0.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 1.87 million viewers, matching its series low. It was followed by reruns of Titan Games and America’s Got Talent.

Although Celebrity Family Feud (0.9, 5.74M) dipped a tenth from last week, it still managed to win the night. ABC Sunday lineup was down across the board with America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.6, 4.52M), Press Your Luck (0.6, 3.90M) and Match Game (0.5, 3.26M) though it still topped the night overall in the demo.

CBS kicked off its night with 60 Minutes (0.6, 7.64M) followed by a “Sunday Night at the Movies” sing-a-long presentation of Grease (0.5, 3.91M), down two-tenths from last week’s presentation of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. The network was tops for the night in total viewers.

Elsewhere, Fox’s coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series led into reruns of Last Man Standing, Duncanville, The Simpsons, Bless the Hearts, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy. That said, fast affiliate ratings will be adjusted for the networks.

The CW aired repeats of DC’s Stargirl and Supergirl.