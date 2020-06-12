UPDATED with more companies: UTA said Friday that it will annually recognize and make a paid holiday of Juneteenth, commemorating the June 19, 1865 date when slavery ended in the U.S. The date will be considered a paid holiday for all agency staff, and I expect more Hollywood agencies and studios will follow suit.

Endeavor also said today it will make Juneteenth an official holiday for its U.S. employees moving forward, effective this year.

Union soldiers led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. This was two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation – which had become official January 1, 1863.

According to UTA, the Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive Order. However, with the surrender of General Robert E. Lee in April 1865, and the arrival of Granger’s regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance. Juneteenth has since become a symbolic date representing African American freedom.

UTA said it will annually shut down business throughout its U.S. offices.