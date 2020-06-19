‘Holey Moley’ Helps ABC To Thursday Win; ‘Blindspot’ Ticks Up In Ratings

Holey Moley topped Thursday’s ratings in primetime with a 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.15 million viewers, teaming with Don’t (0.6, 3.39M) and To Tell the Truth (0.5, 3.13M) to help ABC sweep the night in both metrics.

Don’t, hosted by Adam Scott, dipped two tenths from its debut last week. To Tell the Truth also dropped two tenths, while Holey Moley was steady. The trio all won their respective time slots last night.

NBC countered with fresh episodes of Council of Dads (0.3, 2.79M), even with a week ago, and Blindspot (0.3, 1.84M), which grew a tenth. Fox also went with an all-original lineup, with Celebrity Watch Party (0.4, 1.50M) steady again in the demo and Labor of Love (0.3, 1.11M) even while ticking up in viewers.

CBS peppered in repeats, including the night’s most-watched program Sheldon, along with a new Broke (0.5, 3.56M), which was steady.

The CW aired new episodes of Burden of Truth (0.1, 510,000) and In the Dark (0.1, 440K) with both on par with last week.