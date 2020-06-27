HGTV’s The Property Brothers To Talk TV And Design With Paley Center For Media

HGTV’s popular Property Brothers, aka twins Drew and Jonathan Scott, will kick off a new series on the center’s Facebook page.

The series, HGTV’s Property Brothers: A Conversation with Drew and Jonathan Scott, will begin airing on Friday, July 10 at noon ET/9 AM PT.

“Drew and Jonathan Scott have changed the lives of families across the country with their stunning home makeovers, and captured the hearts of a global audience along the way,” said Paley Center President and CEO Maureen J. Reidy. “We’re thrilled that fans from all corners of the world will be able to enjoy this program courtesy of our Paley Center page.”

Drew and Jonathan Scott have been omnipresent on HGTV for nearly a decade. They kindly help families and couples renovate, remodel, and find their dream homes. The brothers have expanded their shows to include Property Brothers: Forever Home, Property Brothers At Home, and Property Brothers: Celebrity IOU, the latter which broke records for HGTV by pairing the brothers with Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Rebel Wilson, and others.

The Scott Brothers also have a design line, “Scott Living,” which can be found at local retailers and online.