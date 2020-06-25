‘Henry Danger’ Star Jace Norman Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Jace Norman, best known for his starring role in the hit Nickelodeon live-action series Henry Danger, has signed with CAA.

Norman, who has starred in the title role of Henry Hart for the past five seasons, is also currently producing the Henry Danger spinoff series Danger Force. He was awarded Favorite Male TV Star at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards four years in a row for his role, winning alongside Zendaya in 2017.

Norman began his acting career at the age of 12, landing a guest spot on Disney’s Jessie after his first audition. He has gone on to star in Nickelodeon’s original television movies Splitting Adam, Rufus, Rufus 2 and Blurt.

Norman, who has more than 5.5 million followers across all social media platforms, has also previously worked with brands, including Omega watches.

Norman continues to be repped by manager Nils Larsen and attorney Chad Christopher at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.