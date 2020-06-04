Epix Pushes Back Charles Manson Doc Series ‘Helter Skelter: An American Myth’

Helter Skelter: An American Myth, a six-part docuseries about Charles Manson exec produced by Greg Berlanti, has been pushed back by Epix.

The series was previously planned to debut on June 14 and the MGM-owned network has not yet set a replacement date.

Deadline understands the network didn’t feel it was an appropriate time to release the series given the subject matter – Charles Manson planned to incite a race war called Helter Skelter.

The series comes 50 years after the murder of Sharon Tate, Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Wojtek Frykowski and Steven Parent and Manson’s subsequent trial. It will chronicle the Manson Family history, featuring never-before-accessed interviews from former family members and journalists first on the scene and in the courtroom, with archival footage and newly-unearthed images.

It is executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Productions, Eli Frankel for Rogue Atlas Productions and is produced in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Lesley Chilcott, producer of the Academy Award-winning documentary An Inconvenient Truth, will direct as well serve as executive producer.