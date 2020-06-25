HBO Max Signs Overall Deal With Marlon Wayans, Sets Pilot Order For Comedy ‘Book Of Marlon’ & Greenlights Stand-Up Specials

Marlon Wayans is getting into business with HBO Max. The actor and comedian has struck an overall deal with the WarnerMedia streaming service and has set a number of projects.

The digital platform has handed him a pilot order for Book of Marlon, where he plays a fictionalized version of himself as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and father with being Marlon. Wayans has co-created the show with his long-time producing partner Rick Alvarez and will star. Wayans and Alvarez have written the pilot.

It is the first scripted project that HBO Max and Wayans have identified as part of a first-look deal at his scripted and unscripted projects.

Separately, he will perform a stand-up special for the service as well as host another multi-act special. His own, as-yet-untitled special, will look at his life and will “dig even deeper” than his recent special Woke-ish.

It is the latest stand-up special for the service, which has already struck deals with Chelsea Handler, Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah, along with a slate of five specials from Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco.

Marlon and Alvarez have been producing partners for nearly 21 years. They have produced movies including Sextuplets, Naked, A Haunted House, Little Man and White Chicks, and exec produced shows including Marlon, Funniest Wins, and I Can Do That. Recently they have been producing under the Ugly Baby Productions banner.

“Marlon is a triple threat with an impressive resume that speaks to his acting talent and comedy prowess” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation for HBO Max. “We are thrilled to have his unique voice and comedic vision join our growing family of creators.”

“I’m excited to be in business with HBO Max. Rick and I have had a lot of success in the streaming space and are excited to work with a company that is equally excited to work with us” said Wayans. “We look forward to helping both brands grow rapidly and internationally. HBO Max is a great place to continue our mission of putting smiles on people’s faces.”

Wayans and Ugly Baby are repped by 3 Arts, WME and Lawrence Kopeikin and Kevin Yorn of Morris Yorn.