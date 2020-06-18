HBO Max Strikes Overall Deal With ‘Love Is Blind’ Showrunner Sam Dean

Sam Dean, the showrunner of Netflix’s breakout reality dating hit Love Is Blind, is starting a relationship with HBO Max.

The nascent streamer has closed a first-look overall deal with the producer, who previously worked at Love Is Blind producer Kinetic Content. It gives the platform first-look rights to all of Dean’s owned or controlled concepts for unscripted programming.

It comes after Dean wrapped HBO Max unscripted series 12 Dates of Christmas, which will launch later this year.

In addition to exec producing Love Is Blind, Dean has worked on shows such as Married At First Sight and its various spinoffs as well as ABC’s The Taste.

“Sam is an outstanding unscripted storyteller and a top-tier showrunner,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president original non-fiction and kids programming. “After working with Sam on our reality rom-com, 12 Dates of Christmas, it was clear that her ability to tell stories with heart, humor, and a wink to the audience made her a perfect fit for HBO Max. We count ourselves lucky to be in business with a producer of her caliber.”

“I am really looking forward to working with HBO Max; it’s a new and ambitious platform with an unlimited appetite to create fresh and innovative content, yet it also brings with it Warner Media’s history of excellence that has continually kept them at the forefront of creativity and storytelling. It’s a great time to get involved as an unscripted producer. I feel blessed to be joining an incredibly strong and talented team, who I admire greatly and have loved collaborating with on 12 Dates of Christmas. I am excited to get started on new projects,” added Dean.

Dean is represented by Alex Davis, Esq. from TheHollywoodLawyer.com