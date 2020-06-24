HBO Max Extends Run Of ‘Justice League’, ‘Wonder Woman’ And More; Adds ‘Watchmen’, ‘Superman’ Movies

Just when you thought your favorite DC Comics movies were departing HBO Max this month, the new streaming platform turns around and extends their stay a little longer.

Starting July and continuing through December, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Wonder Woman Suicide Squad, Superman: The Movie, Superman II, Superman III, Superman IV, Superman Unbound and the Watchmen movie will be available for your streaming pleasure.

Earlier this month, HBO Max said that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman would be departing the platform on July 1. But due to popular demand, the titles will remain on the streamer alongside the newly announced titles which include the movies from the Superman franchise as well as Zack Snyder’s feature adaptation of Watchmen. However, Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Catwoman, Jonah Hex and The Losers will still be leaving on July 1. HBO Max will rotate DC films on their lineup every month.

All of these DC films are paving the way for the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League which is set to drop on HBO Max in 2021. The director unveiled the news in May at the end of a Vero Watch Party for his 2013 Superman movie Man of Steel.